How to Pick the Perfect Phone for Gaming

Mobile games have come a long way since their inception and the games we have today rival some of the games we see on consoles and PC. They also need a more powerful machine to run them, and if your phone doesn’t have the proper specs, you will either not be able to enjoy some of the games or have to play them at a lower resolution and frame rate. If you’re an avid gamer and are looking for a new phone, you should look for the specs that will improve your gaming experience. Here are some of the things you’ll need to look at when searching for the perfect phone for gaming.

Processor and RAM

The two most important things when looking for a phone for gaming are the processor and the RAM. The processor is what will allow you to handle heavier games while RAM is what allows your phone to perform multiple tasks at once. The more RAM you have, the less you’ll experience lag. A phone with a good processor will allow you to enjoy games at higher frame rates and will make graphics much more fluid. This is especially important if you want to play at the best online casino AU as this will allow you to enjoy fluid animations with no interruptions, which is extremely important when playing these types of games.

If you’re looking for a good processor for gaming, then you’ll need a phone with at least a Snapdragon 700 or 800 chip. MediaTek Dimensity processors are also great for gaming, but phones equipped with those tend to be a bit more expensive, so be prepared for that.

Storage

Storage is something a lot of people overlook when they get a phone and many of them assume that most phones will have enough space to store all of their pictures, games, and apps. But, as mobile games get better, they get bigger as well, so picking a phone with lots of storage needs to be a priority. We would suggest that you get a phone with at least 8GB of RAM and space for a MicroSD slot.

The Screen

The quality of the screen is also very important. You need a screen that will look good in all conditions. You have to be able to see what’s happening on the screen from multiple angles, and you’ll want to make sure that it’s glare-resistant as well. The level of definition it can handle is also very important, and you need something durable as there’s a strong chance you will drop your phone a couple of times while playing.

Battery Life

You also have to make sure that the phone has decent battery life. Games use up a lot of energy, not only because of how much processing power they need, but because the screen will be active the whole time you’re playing. Here, we would suggest that you get a battery with at least a 4,500mAh battery in it, but you can never go wrong with something bigger.

These are all things you’ll need to look at when picking a phone for gaming. Once you’ve found a few phones that tick all the right boxes, see how they stack up against each other, and don’t be afraid to ask for first-hand opinions.