Online slots are a bundle of fun. Easy to play and with life-changing jackpots, these games are perfect for both novices and seasoned players.

If you’re just starting out in the world of one-armed bandits, follow our simple guide below and you’ll be ruling the reels on some of the best hd slots out there in no time!

How do slots work?

There’s a huge variety of slots across online casino sites. You’ll find simpler 3-reel classic games and modern hd slot machines with brilliant graphics, penny titles to dollar slots. The key is choosing a game that suits your preferences, style of play, and budget.

No matter what type of slot you play, classic slots or modern slots online hd games, the aim is to line up a set of identical symbols on any active payline. To get started, all you need to do is set your wager and hit the ‘Spin’ button. As simple as that!

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to play slots:

Step 1 – Pick your preferred game

Step 2 – Check the game’s paytable and read the rules

Step 3 – Set your bet level and choose how many paylines you’d like to play

Step 4 – Press the ‘Spin’ button

Step 5 – Sit back and enjoy as the reels rotate and the images show up

Depending on your slot, there could be hundreds of paylines (win ways) possible in a single spin. Should you hit a certain payline (or a few paylines), the slot will show you your payout(s) and credit your account instantly.

What are the main elements of a slot machine?

Reels, Symbols, and Paylines

Typically, slots comprise 3, 5, or more reels, each of which has images on it. The combination of images the slot lands on are referred to as ‘paylines’. The number of paylines in a slot machine will vary, depending on the type of slot. For instance, classic 3-reel slots usually feature as few as 1 or 3, while slots hd games can have 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 100, or more. The more paylines, the better the player’s chances to land a winner, which is why 243-payline titles such as Immortal Romance and Thunderstruck II are some of the most popular hd slots machines across online casinos.

Wilds and Scatters

Symbols (or images) found on the reels of slots hd games can be divided into 2 main categories:

regular symbols

special symbols (wilds and scatters)

Wilds and scatters are highly valuable to players because they play a special role in the game. To explain, a wild symbol acts like a joker in a card deck. It substitutes for any other symbol on the reels, offering punters the chance to create a winning line.

3 scatters are used to unlock various bonus games. The most popular bonus game is a free spins round, where you spin the reels at no extra cost. You typically receive between 5 and 20 free spins. Some slots hd games allow you to retrigger free spins if you manage to collect another 3 scatters during the bonus round.

Before you bet your hard-earned money on a slot

If you want to play slots like a pro, there are a few important things you have to take into account before you start playing hd slots machines for real money.

1. There are no special slot skills to learn

Slot machines are based purely on luck. The outcome of any given spin is determined by a Random Number Generator (RNG). Slots are designed to be completely unpredictable, just like a coin flip in the natural world. That said, there are no cold or hot streaks, and playing a slot machine for a longer period of time doesn’t boost your winning chances.

2. Slots with high payout rates will increase your winning chances

Not all slots hd games come with high payout rates. You can find titles with an RTP (Return to Player) of 85%, while the best HD slots come with payout rates of 96% or more. Blood Suckers and 1429 Uncharted Seas are popular online slots hd graphics offerings with high RTP rates and excellent bonus features.

3. Professional players take advantage of free hd slots machines

Seasoned spinners understand the importance of playing free hd slots before they start betting real money. This way, they can test the features, graphics, and an overall gameplay experience of any given slot, which will ultimately help them understand whether their chosen game is worth their time and money. The best part? You don’t even need to create an account to play free hd slots at reputable online casinos.

4. You can increase your chance of winning by picking slots with a suitable level of risk

While real money slots hd titles offer massive prizes, they also come with substantial risks, which is why testing your selected slot in a free mode is essential. Riskier games will generate infrequent huge wins and require a big bankroll. Low-risk hd slots machines, on the other hand, will offer smaller but frequent returns, which is why these are perfect for players with modest budgets. So, choose the game that is right for you and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

The most popular types of slots

Video slots – these are hd slots machines with 5 reels, sometimes more. If you like visually impressive online slots hd graphics in video slots create a fantastic quality of the image, no matter what type of device you use, a PC, a tablet, or a smartphone. Plus, you will find attractive in-game features like multipliers, free rounds, expanding wilds, and so on.

Megaways slots – what makes these hd slots machines stand out is dynamic win ways. On each reel, the number of images and win lines will change randomly with every spin. You can play up to 117,649 win lines, sometimes even more. In Megaways online slots HD graphics are mind-blowing, while in-game extras typically include cascading symbols and progressive multipliers.

Progressive slots – The jackpots in progressive slots are not fixed. They continue increasing with every bet, making it possible for a player to take home a multi-million prize.

Summary

Now that you’ve learned how online slots work, it’s time to discover some of the best free hd slots online and take home your sweet rewards. If you like aesthetically attractive online slots HD graphics in Dead or Alive 2, Money Train 2, and Elvis Frog in Vegas will blow you away. Best of luck!