How to Protect Yourself From Online Identity Leaks

Today we share information, even if we don’t expect it. Even while registering at reliable websites, like Netflix and PlayAmo, we provide our emails, which can also be dangerous. To avoid risks, follow these tips.

Get a Separate Email for Services and Apps

Email is required for registration in almost all services. Knowing the email address, attackers can try to hack the social networks that are linked to it – and send spam to subscribers, ask for money, leave comments, or post forbidden information.

It’s safer to have more than one email. For example, one could have important social networks attached to it, the second could receive personal emails, and the third could be used for potential spam.

Use a Second Phone Number

Just like a separate email, the primary phone number can be for personal calls and registration on social networks and important services, such as banking apps. The second can be used for couriers, questionnaires, registration in applications not related to documents and money, selling goods on EBay, and so on.

If your phone does not support two SIM cards, you can connect a virtual number. Unlike e-SIM, virtual numbers are suitable for any phone model.

Don’t Leave Your Data in Public Places

It’s not worth putting scans and photos of documents or phone numbers in social networks and forums, and don’t place your confidential data in public places.

The less information about you on the Internet, the safer it is: fraudsters can learn the social networks of potential victims and use this knowledge to gain trust.

Create Strong Passwords

Simple passwords are cracked by cybercriminals in seconds. To protect your accounts, you need to use passwords from 12 characters with letters in different cases (i.e. both large and small), numbers and special characters.

It’s important not to use passwords with dates, names, and any words that can be guessed. The same applies to code words in banks and answers to password recovery questions.

Each account must have a unique password. You don’t need to create one complicated password and leave it everywhere, it’s better to at least modify it a little bit. All passwords should be updated periodically – for example, once a year or after reports of leaks from the resource.

Implement Two-factor Authentication

Two-factor authentication is additional proof of login to your account. To get into a personal account, the user enters first a username and password, and then a code – it comes in an SMS or at the post specified during registration.

This is a reliable way to protect against intruders. It’s better to set up two-factor authentication for all services if possible. This will significantly reduce the probability of gaining access to your account – even if fraudsters have login credentials.

Sometimes there is information in the media that the data of users of a particular service has been compromised: it has been stolen by intruders and posted on the Internet. At the same time, there are resources that suggest finding out if your accounts, passwords, and other information has been leaked.

It’s unsafe to check the veracity of this information. If you download any archive or follow a suspicious link, your device might be infected with a virus or your user data might be stolen. It’s better to wait for the official information from the service itself. And if in doubt, change your password quickly.

Check Websites

Scammers know how to fake pages on the Internet – sometimes it’s hard to distinguish them from the real thing. It’s better to make sure you are looking at an official site before you leave your details on an online store’s site or register on social networks.

It’s important to pay attention to the site URL – the top line in your browser. Any changes, additional letters, and numbers can indicate the maliciousness of the resource.