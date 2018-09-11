Spread the love











Rate this post

How to Quickly Switch to a New Handset

Switching your phone and transferring all your data, apps, contacts and details to a new handset can be a pain, and a lot of people avoid it at all costs.

A friend recently purchased a new handset and did not transfer anything to it for two weeks (it was full of new selfies though).

But follow the advice I gave to her, and you will have your new handset set up in now time, a nearly painless transition.

To Start – Use Android Back Up

You should have enabled your back up and restore feature on your phone…please tell me you have already done this? If not, it is easy to do and the route is as follows:

Settings>Systems>Advanced>Backup

This back up and restore means everything from call history, app data and device settings will be stored to your Google Drive account in the cloud. All this is set to happen in the background automatically, but you can recheck this before starting any transition to a new handset.

How do you then set up your new handset? When you begin the setup process on your new phone, Google offers to restore your data from the cloud – and the phone will do the restore – simple!

Apps and more

We haven’t forgotten about your apps, pictures and even WhatsApp. Google Drive is the solution to all transfer in this instance as well. Back up all your files, videos and pictures to back up automatically to Google Photos (part of Google Drive) and you can quickly transfer them to your new handset.

Though it would actually be a smarter choice to leave all photos in Google Photos, it not only is saving space on your phone but you can access these from any device, anywhere in the world by logging in to your Google account.

Password Pain

So many apps, so many passwords- especially if you love horse racing betting, how do you remember them all and make sure they are transferred correctly? Passwords are not only a huge safety issue, but in general are a pain to keep track of and transfer to a new device.

In this instance, before changing to your new handset (do it now to save time even if you have no plans for a new handset n the near future) get a password manager (try out LastPass).

These passwords managers will create complex new passwords for you and will keep them secure with the help of Android in Orea Autofill APIs. Autofill is not available in every app just yet, so a bit of additional work might have to happen, but at least a password manager will keep all passwords in a central location.

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)

https://androidcure.com/how-to-quickly-transfer-all-data-to-a-new-android-handset/ https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/How-to-Quickly-Switch-to-a-New-Handset.png https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/How-to-Quickly-Switch-to-a-New-Handset-150x150.png How-to-Guides How to Quickly Switch to a New Handset Switching your phone and transferring all your data, apps, contacts and details to a new handset can be a pain, and a lot of people avoid it at all costs. A friend recently purchased a new handset and did not transfer anything to... Kai Sheng CHEW SHENG cksonlinebusiness@gmail.com Administrator Androidcure











