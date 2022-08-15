How to stay safe when playing at an online casino

For many centuries, casino gaming has been a popular pastime. Even more so in recent years, as the first online casino site opened in 1996, making gambling games more accessible than ever before. But, as the games became easier to play from anywhere you have internet access, it can be harder to regulate your gameplay and keep safe.

Join us as we take a look at a few things worth considering to help you stay safe when playing online.

Find a reputable casino site

The first step is to ensure the site you’re creating an account with is regulated and licensed in the country in which the company is headquartered. This will ensure the games are kept fair and your personal details are safe.

Speaking of personal details, you should always guard your data as best you can, creating safe passwords and keeping an eye out for the padlock symbol in the website banner, to indicate that any payment gateways you’re entering are secure.

Many reputable sites will accept payments in a variety of ways, including PayPal, for example, so you can always make your deposits in a way you feel comfortable.

Only bet as much as you can afford to lose

Secondly, you should only bet as much as you can afford to lose, as a win is never guaranteed. To help you regulate your gameplay, many online casino sites will allow you to set win, loss and betting limits to help you not overspend, and also protect you from credit card fraud.

Casino bonuses and promotions are a great way to give your gameplay a boost, but often have wagering requirements that must be met before you can claim the reward, so it’s important to always read the terms and conditions.

Take regular breaks

Much like when playing at a land-based casino, it can be easy to lose track of time. Before playing, perhaps set yourself a timer, or just make sure you stop between every few games to stay hydrated and gather your thoughts.

It might seem obvious, but taking regular breaks is one of the best ways to ensure you stay in control of your gameplay – keeping it fun and helping the excitement remain for as long as you wish to play.

Use a VPN

When playing online, it’s important you use a VPN. This is a virtual private network that can block businesses from knowing your location and IP address. It’s a great way to stay safe online, and also why you should never use public WIFI.

Customer support

At reputable casino sites, you’ll find that customer support is available 24/7, should you need assistance or advice about gameplay, payouts, keeping safe or anything else.

—

Logging into your favourite online casino site can be great fun, and with so many different games to choose from, the opportunities are endless. Once you’ve put everything you need in place to keep you safe, you can sit back, relax and enjoy the likes of classic table games, gameshow-inspired games and themed adventures from the comfort of your sofa. What’s not to love?