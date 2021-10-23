How to stop living paycheck to paycheck? An ultimate guide

When you live paycheck to paycheck, then it’s almost impossible to chase your dreams. So, if you have big plans, then you should find sources of passive income. By living paycheck to paycheck, you can hardly meet the financial obligations. According to surveys, 78% of American families won’t chase their dreams due to less income. But by adopting the right policies, you can break this vicious cycle and pave your way to financial freedom. So, let’s learn how you can bring change in your average financial life.

How to stop living a paycheck to paycheck life?

If you think you will be able to meet your expenses until your next salary, you are living paycheck to paycheck. The following pointers explain the situation reasonably:

If you know that you will be in financial trouble if your salary doesn’t arrive

If you stress about the unexpected bills

Career builder conducted a new survey, and according to that, 8/10 workers live paycheck to paycheck. But if you have enough savings for medical emergencies or other goals, then you are out of this list. Unfortunately, a quarter of Americans don’t have savings as an emergency fund. According to the Bankrate, around 20% of workers have less than three months’ salaries as savings in their bank account. So, some tips will help to break this vicious cycle.

Keep track of your spending:

According to surveys, 65% of Americans don’t know what they spent last month. But this is the habit that you need to improve. You are in this situation because you aren’t keeping track of the money. However, for better money management, it’s vital to know about spending. Here are the following tips that will help to track spending:

Take notes of your expenses weekly or monthly after every purchase, whether it’s on cash or credit.

Don’t spend money on unnecessary items.

Thus, you can change your spending habits with the above tips because you know the cash flow. As a result, you will have funds in savings before the arrival of your next paycheck. But if this method doesn’t work, then you need to change your approach.

Cut unnecessary costs:

After setting a habit for your spending, don’t forget to cut down unnecessary costs. It will help to promote savings. Moreover, if you follow the 50-30-20 rule, then you have the option of changing the percentage at your convenience. Once your money is free, then you have a chance of putting that in an emergency fund. After this, you will find more ways to add in savings. But instead of completely slashing the category, it’s better to allocate less percentage to boost savings.

Prepare a budget plan:

Financially stable people are those who act according to the set budget plan. According to the survey, only 29% of Americans are financially fit. So, it means the rest of the people are under the vicious circle of paycheck to paycheck. But you can create control over your income by preparing a budget. In this way, you will feel control over money. However, there are many tools and software that make budget preparation easier. You can also take help from the paystub that the paystub maker creates. But here are the main points that will help in budget preparation:

Before preparing the budget, know what your financial plans are, and it will help you act accordingly. First, start by saving $1000 for rainy days.

Moreover, you can simplify the budget preparation by following the 50-30-20 rule. In this way, you will break income into three categories like essentials, wants, and savings, respectively.

You can make your life easier by fully understanding and taking hold of your financial matters.

Reduce access to money:

If you want to save money, then reduce your access to money. In this digital age, we can spend money using smartphones, bank apps, and whatnot. But you need to restrict this access to save more money. Here are a few tips that will help to limit the access:

Get rid of the credit cards

Know your bank balance to act accordingly

Stay away from online access to money

Apart from this, don’t visit malls and shopping places more often. If you visit shopping places, then there are more chances of spending money.

Pay your debts:

People stay broke because they pay a considerable part of their salary in the account of interest against debts. But you can overcome this condition by paying down debts on time. In this way, you can contribute more in savings. There are two methods of paying off your debts:

You can use any of the above debt-paying methods to save more money. Later, it’s better to contribute the saved amount to the account.

Other tips to stop living paycheck to paycheck:

If the above tips don’t work, then there are many other small-large tricks that you can use to get rid of the vicious circle of paycheck to paycheck.

Start a side hustle like freelancing or any other part-time business

Embrace the minimal lifestyle

Plan before time

Stay motivated to achieve something big

Learn to say NO to the kids and friends for unnecessary expenses

Cut down housing cost

Be patient because it takes time to move from one state of mind to another.

Stop taking more debts and prioritize debt paying based on interest rate

Most importantly, examine yourself and check the emotions that aren’t letting you break this vicious circle. If you have a better understanding of the situation, then you can act in a better way.

Final verdict:

If you want to stay on the right track, then choose someone who can help you in this regard. So, keep yourself accountable in front of that person. If you get success in breaking this vicious circle, then here are the following benefits of this:

Your stress level stays down

You will have more options to stay finances sorted

Helps to improve quality of life

It helps to chase your dreams

We know that changing a habit is a bit difficult. But with proper tools, discipline, and tips, you can get your life out of this vicious cycle. So, these efforts are worth the effort and time. But if things aren’t working, then you can seek a professional opinion. Many studies and surveys help by providing stats and figures to break the paycheck to paycheck cycle.