How to View Instagram Stories, Highlights, Posts, Reels Anonymously

Whether it’s camping in the instastories of the sexy ‘’adult-content’’ creators, or peeping through the reels posted by your ex’s new catch, or, the recently launched goodies by your business competitors, we all have the desire to snoop. However, many people prefer to watch content on Instagram anonymously for fear of being identified by the poster or third parties due to their society status, and life away from social media. This article aims to enlighten anonymous Instagram story viewers about the recently developed software that enables them to browse through Instagram without the fear of being found out.

Ranked as the 4th most popular social platform worldwide in 2022 with 2.2 billion mobile account users, Instagram has evolved from an app where pictures are posted to a commercial place where transactions take place. This growth is attributed to IG features such as IGstories, reels, posts, and highlights which are key in boosting engagements, and are mostly preferred by Instagram influencers as marketing tools. Due to this, many users find it not only convenient but necessary to view Instagram anonymously for personal reasons.

Previously, people relied on means such as switching to airplane mode, and creating pseudo accounts to watch Instagram anonymously. However, the means have become less effective over time, and replaced by Instagram story viewers.

Why couldn’t users watch and download IG stories anonymously?

Airplane mode

Switching gadgets to airplane mode for anonymity in viewing IG stories was once a popular way to view Instagram anonymously. This is because, when airplane mode is switched on, the internet connectivity is disrupted hence the phone cannot connect to the servers at Instagram. However, the method became unreliable as it was proven not to work when several stories were posted hence the user anonymity to the poster was threatened as they were not sure if they could view Instagram without them knowing.

Anonymous Instagram Account

Creating a pseudo account was once, and still is a popular option for viewing Instagram anonymously. However, switching accounts when a user wants to go incognito is quite a task, and often, users find themselves viewing, and commenting with the wrong accounts hence risking exposure. This can only be recommended when using devices that support twin Apps or use of multiple devices.

Failure of the above two methods led to the development of the popular IG stories viewer service which shows the user how to view Instagram stories without an account.

What is an Anonymous IG stories viewer?

These are software services that enable users to browse, download and view Instagram stories, and posts anonymously. They are fast, 100% free, accessible, and reliable services available to PC, android, and IOS devices. Registration, and user login are not required as the user can view IG stories without an account. No data is recorded or stored on the web hence the users are 100% IG anonymous.

Best Instagram stories Viewers for PC, android, and IOS

InstaStories.watch

StoriesIG.me

Storiesdown.com

Instanavigation.com

Istories.site

InstaStories.watch

InstaStories.watch is a 100% free service that facilitates browsing, and downloading of insta- stories without necessarily having an Instagram account. The app Is not affiliated with Instagram, and therefore registration, and login is not required. The users, hence, are able to discover how to view Instagram stories online.

Additional features that make the InstaStories.watch the most preferred are a simple IU, and availability of different languages hence users can download Instastories worldwide. The fast-loading speed, and the Possibility of downloading Insta Stories, Videos, IGTV, Photos, and Highlights in different formats – MP4, JPEG are also exciting features, it’s all is instagram stories viewer

Step by step guide: How to watch Instagram Accounts anonymously via Instastories.watch

In your google web go to InstaStories.watch

Once opened you’ll see a description, and a search box similar to the one below:

Paste the link of the account or the username of the person whose instastories you’d like to view anonymously, and click enter.

The Instagram story viewer will direct you to the Instagram page where you’ll view the public profile information such as the name, followers, posts, highlights, live streams, and the insta- stories anonymously.

To download the instastories from the page anonymously on either the iPhone or, android device, open the insta stories, and click on the download button that appears at the bottom. The image is going to be automatically saved to your device.

StoriesIG.me

StoriesIG.me is an Instagram story highlights viewer used to anonymously track the IG stories, reels, highlights, and posts of public Instagram accounts. The service is free, and doesn’t require registration or logging into an Instagram account creation for access.

StoriesIG.me is exclusive for its easy, and fast downloading speed, ability in saving Stories in both iPhone, and, android Instagram viewer, in MP4, and web formats, available post data, different languages availability, and therefore the possibility to remove content that makes you unhappy.

Step by step guide: How to watch Instagram Account anonymously via StoriesIG.me

On your browser, open the StoriesIG.me website.

You will be directed to the site home page with the search box, and the features of the story viewer.

In the search box, paste the link of the account or the user name of the person whose stories ig you’d like to view, and click enter.

Once the homepage is opened, public information like the name, the posts, highlights, publications, live streams, and therefore, the insta- stories will be displayed. You’ll proceed to browse anonymously.

To anonymously download from StoriesIG.me, click the download button that appears on the underside of the IGStories. The image will be saved on your device,

Storiesdown.com

Storiesdown.com is a free-to-use, anonymous Instagram story viewer that permits users to browse instastories, posts and view Instagram highlights anonymously. Theservice is convenient as a non-ig viewer can access, and view ig posts anonymously since onedoes not need an Instagram account nor log in credentials to download, and save content from public Instagram accounts.

The Possibility to remove content that makes the user unhappy is a plus for the app, without forgetting the different language versions available. Anonymous viewers have access to post data such as likes, and comments, and, the fast, and easy downloading process of high-quality photos on the MP4, and web is exciting.

Step by step guide: How to view Ig Account anonymously via Storiesdown.com

On your google web, search for Storiesdown.com , and press enter.

In the search box on the home page, enter the user name of the person whose accountyou would like to view anonymously, and click the search icon.

You will be redirected to the home page of the Instagram account where you will view the name, and profile, posts, and the instastories icons, and the content.

To download a post anonymously, click on the post’s icon, select the image then click on the download button below, and the image will be saved to your device.

Instanavigation.com

This is an anonymous Instagram navigating tool that enables the user to track activities from public accounts of Instagram users without registering, and logging into the Instagram app. The services are free, and the guarantee of anonymity is 100% as the account owner can neither see you nor the data stored for future use. The user can download and save the contents on any modern device.

Additionally, there is no need for account creation to access the services, download and save the content to a PC, and a smartphone either android or iPhone. All users have an opportunity to view stories, highlights, and publications anonymously (if the account is open to the public). However, the images or videos downloaded belong to the owner as they have a copyright, and therefore the user is discouraged from using the images for personal gains.

Step by step guide: How to watch Instagram Account anonymously via Instanavigation.com

In your Web browser, search Instanavigation.com

Paste the link of the account or the user name of the person whose instastories you would like to view in the search box and click enter.

Once directed to the Instagram profile, you can view anonymously the username, the igstories,the posts and comments.

Downloading a post is simpler, and easier on Instanavigation.com as you only have to click the download button on the upper part of the post, and the image will be saved on your phone.

Istories.site

This is an anonymous, free, easily accessible software for anonymous viewing of Instagram features such as stories, highlights, likes , and publications from public IG accounts. The users need not have log-in credentials or an account for access. The app guarantees 100% anonymity as the account owner cannot see you, and no user data is stored for future reference.

Moreover, the loading capacity for iPhone IOS, android, PC, or Laptop is guaranteed hence content can be downloaded, and saved completely free of charge, with no hidden costs.

Step by step guide: How to watch Ig Account anonym via Istories.site

In your web browser, open Istories.site , and press enter.

In the Istories.site search box, type the name of the account you wish to view content incognito.

You will be redirected to the home page of the account where you can see how to view ig stories anonymously, and download publications and highlights.

Downloading the stories through the Ig story viewers is easy as you only have to press the download button at the top of the image. The post will be saved on your device.

However, users who are learning how to view ig stories anonymously are encouraged to download posts for entertainment, and not for commercial or other purposes as they do not own the copyrights.

FAQ

Can you watch IG anonymously?

Yes, one can watch IG anonymously through Instagram viewers Apps which do not require registered instagram user accounts to log in.

Can I download IG highlights, reels, posts, and stories anonymously?

Yes, you can use the Instagram story viewer’s software to anonymously download IG highlights, reels, posts, and stories. The App guarantees 100% user secrecy as no user data is saved.

Can I view the Instagram account that blocked me?

Yes, using your iPhone, desktop PC, or android device, you can view blocked Instagram accounts through Instagram stories viewers. These are free, easily accessible online Apps that enable users to view ig stories without an account.