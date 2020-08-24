Key Information Related to the Android App Development Cost

The Android app development cost can vary significantly in different parts of the world. This is also true of the average hourly pay that it costs to hire freelance programmers. Many are surprised when they learn what the average app development cost was in 2019 for the developer. During that year there was an average cost of $7500 for the development of a mobile app in the region of Eastern Europe. During that same year, programmers in countries such as Australia and the United States requested rates ranging between $50 and $100 an hour.

The average cost to hire specialist programmers in Western European countries ranged from €60 to €70 an hour. Eastern European programmers were willing to do the work for $25 to $50 an hour while the same services could be purchased from programmers in India for anywhere from $8 to $ 30 an hour.

The Question of Whether or Not to Outsource App Development

These previous points bring up the question of whether or not it is best to use local developers in the development of an app or to outsource the work to another area of the world. There are certainly advantages associated with using local developers. The ability to discuss the little details of the app and have one on one communication is a benefit that comes from using local developers. At the same time, it can often be much more profitable to outsource the development of the app to another region of the globe.

It will be possible to find the kind of programmers with the experience necessary to develop an Android mobile app and it is easy enough to oversee the project remotely. The benefits of going the outsourced route are a lowering of costs while still being able to achieve an app of high quality. With these points in mind, it is important to have an understanding of exactly how to calculate the final costs associated with the development of an Android app.

The Total Android App Development Cost Depends on the Desired Complexity of It

There are three main classifications to look at relating to the bottom line cost on the topic of app development for the Android system. The complexity of the project and the time involved play into this bottom line. The three main design levels to consider include:

An App with basic functionality that can be created within roughly 300 hours.

The development time for an app of medium complexity goes up to anywhere from 400 to 600 hours.

It will require more than 600 hours of development time for a complex app.

The initial investment that will be put into the app is calculated by taking the number of working hours and multiplying it by the average hourly rate that the programmers will expect to be paid. The more skilled the programmers involved, the more that they will expect per hour. Additional costs related to graphic design must also be taken into consideration.

About the Topic of Special Features and Android Apps

It is important to remember that it takes more time to develop apps for the Android system that it does for devices that run on the iOS system. This is largely related to the greater variety of device types and screen sizes related to the Android system. More than 60 companies across the globe currently produce devices that run on this system.

These Are the Primary Development Stages for an Android App

This is a basic breakdown of the stages required to develop a mobile app for the Android system:

1 to 3 days for a free estimate of costs.

1 to 5 days to perform a detailed study related to market analysis, the problem being address, and the competition.

5 to 15 days in the prototyping phase.

5 to 15 days in the design phase.

Anywhere from 18 to 60 days to do the programming.

A testing period of 5 to 10 days.

The Importance of Improving the Android App Over Time

Once an Android app has been released, it is important to continue to monitor its performance over the coming months so that any needed improvements can be made. Tracking its performance in the app shop is important during this time. It takes about one to two months to discover whether or not users will consider the app to be useful in their lives. Any costs for app maintenance and improvement should be factored into the overall bottom line of costs.

Important Information About the Application’s Estimated Costs

When a development project goes to the specialists at an IT company, they will make an estimated budget for the costs. It is important to remember that this estimated cost is still only an estimate. It should cover an estimated calculation of the development costs from minimum to maximum. The difficulty of accurately making this calculation is the reason that it is done two times.

Preliminary Rough Estimate – Allows the developer and the client to come to an understanding of the required investment prior to finishing the Development Agreement.

An Accurate Application Development Cost – This is something that will be stipuled within the context of the Development Agreement in relation to stages of development, terms, and the final result.

It is important to remember that the bottom line cost can be adjusted during the development stage as specific tasks are added or removed from the process.