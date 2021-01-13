Intro To CBD Flower Strains

A couple of years ago, rebellious teens were the ones who smoked weed in basements and empty parking lots. Now, the whole scenario has changed. Cannabis use in teens has dropped dramatically, and adults are starting to use CBD products on a daily basis.

This is mainly because everyone has access to the same information. A decade ago, most states were against marijuana use. However, with the advent of technology and research, everyone saw how many benefits it has. Our endocannabinoid systems are thirsty for some relaxation and pain reduction. Click on this link to read more.

The industry has shifted with the times too. In 2018, the whole market for cannabis was worth around 8 billion, and it’s going to reach more than 30 billion in 2021. This is mainly because there are tons of ways in which you can use CBD. You can smoke it, vape it, eat it, and drink it.

There are even cosmetic products that have a trace of cannabidiol. The benefits include pain reduction, reduction of epileptic seizures, as well as eliminating anxiety. As with anything, not all hemp is created equal, and different flower strains will make you feel different results. If you live in a state where it’s legal, then you can pick some of the strains we’ll mention below.

What is a flower strain?

Hybrids, Sativa, and Indica are the most common words that dispensaries use when they try to explain how something might taste like. All of them have different effects on your body, and they can be either relaxing or energizing.

A hybrid is a mix of the two. Indica is the most popular one, and it comes from India. It has a relaxing effect which is caused by the terpenes inside of it. You can visit http://cheefbotanicals.com/ if you want to read more. If you’re the type of person who wants to feel energized, then Sativa would be a much better option.

The chemical composition of these two strains isn’t any different. Producers pick some seeds and breed them to make them genetically identical as they were when they used them. This is how brands start to develop, and the product matches the expectations of the customers very time.

It won’t matter if you buy now or a year later. The taste and effect should be consistent. The only thing that might be different is your body and your reaction. We all have a different genetic makeup, and based on your endocannabinoid system, you might try Indica and feel the effects of a Sativa. You need to try it and see how you react.

Energizing strains

There are five main strains that you can use when you want to feel more energized. These include Pineapple Express, White Widow, Maui Wowie, Sour Diesel, and Acapulco Gold. We’ll start right at the beginning. Pineapple Express is named because of its scent.

It lifts your mood up, and it also gives you a buzz of energy. If you want to feel all the benefits without losing any productivity, this is a great choice. Next comes White Widow. This is like a safe haven for when you’re feeling under the weather and a little bit depressed.

It’s an instant mood elevator. It also relaxes you and gives you the energy you need to go through with your day. If you’re feeling stressed or if you have any pain issues, it will make them go away while raising your alertness at the same time. Maui Wowie does the same things. Only the taste is different.

Acapulco Gold is a standard of Mexico. Many people praise it and love it because it can make you feel euphoric. It relieves many problems, such as nausea, pain, stress, and fatigue. Sour Diesel is known for giving you bursts of energy while relieving pain at the same time.

Relaxing Strains

Bubba Kush is the most famous relaxing strain on the market today. When you want something to make you fall asleep faster than melatonin, this strain will be more than enough. If you know how a sleepless night feels like, this strain will be a perfect option to destress you and make you feel like you’re dreaming in the clouds.

The same thing is true about Blue Dream, but it’s not as potent. Even though it soothes and relaxes you, it’s not a complete sedative. This lifts your mood before it eases it down. It works as a high and a low. Afghan Kush is a strain that originated near Pakistan and Afghanistan.

This is the best option when you start experiencing a loss of appetite. Finally, there’s LA Confidential, which works best on inflammation problems, and it also reduces pain. People with chronic pain love it because it makes their problems go away. It helps with insomnia, too, since the body feels blissful.

The flavors

If you don’t care that much about the benefits, then you surely would want the strains to taste good. Terpenes are responsible for the majority of the taste. Limonene is one of the most popular choices because it feels sweet with a hint of citrus juice.

Next comes caryophyllene, which leaves a peppermint-like trace in your mouth. Myrcene is fruity and dank, and it has hints of mango. If you want to feel like one with the Earth, you might try a batch with a lot of pinenes. This terpene tastes like mint, and it has an earthy aftertaste. Or you could try experimenting with all of them and see which one suits you most.