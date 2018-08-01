Spread the love





Iphone 11 Release Date, Iphone 9 Release Date, Iphone X plus Release Date, Function, Pre-Order Date – Latest News

According to Dong Shin News and the multimedia leak. All 3 Iphone feature will be launch around 11/9/2018. These 3 iphone are iphone 11, iphone 9, and iphone X plus. Pre-Order will be somewhere around 14/9/2018. Official sale will be started around 21/9/2018. [Iphone 11 Release Date, Iphone 9 Release Date, Iphone X plus Release Date]

As per analyst the new iphone price might USD100 lower compare to original price.

iPhone X Plus

New size of this iphone X Plus – 6.5 inches OLED , Might be equipped with 1242 x 2688 resolution, dual SIM, gold option. Apart from that, it will have the capability of wireless charging and 4GB RAM (1GB more than the iPhone X). The thickness about 77.41mm x 157.53mm x 7.68mm.

The selling price around USD900-1000. The display touch of iphone X Plus will be out cell as well.

Iphone X Plus Release Date – 21/9/2018

Iphone 11 Review

The size of this iphone 11 – 5.8 inches OLED with stainless steel frame materials.

iPhone 11 screen: around 5.8 inches

iPhone 11 Plus screen: between 6.3 and 6.5 inches

The selling price around USD800-900. The display touch of iphone X Plus will be out cell as well. On the off chance that right, it would make the 11 Plus somewhat smaller than the 158.4 x 78.1mm iPhone 8 Plus, regardless of evidently having a considerably bigger 6.5-inch screen.

Iphone 11 Release Date – 21/9/2018

Iphone 9 Review

The size of this iphone 9 – 6.1 inches OLED with stainless steel frame materials. The thickness about 75.72mm x 150.91mm x 8.32mm and the selling price might be around USD600-700. The special of this iphone 9 is using Aluminium as frame material. The display screen will be out cell, that’s mean screen display edge to edge design. This iphone 9 will remain same as iphone 8 with single rear camera. This iphone 9 from the outlook design with more choices of color. At lease 5 choices of color.

Iphone 9 Release Date – 21/9/2018

More Surprise for new iphone

The new iphone will be using new LCD technology – Full Active LCD.

Edge to edge screen display. The screen using new technology, likely from LG new screen technology also called as MLCD+/M+. With more elements, it help to brighten the screen. This technology the first used by LG for their 4K television. More save battery and provide more clearly picture of the screen quality.

Will be any chance that the new iphone more cheaper and why?

YES, the price might be even lower for new iphone. This is because, the smart phone market have been saturated. The high price will affect their sales, this also reflected from the worst sales ever previously of iphone X. The new technology help to lower the cost of iphone. The Face ID is getting much more common in smart phone market. This is one of the reason the price of iphone can be much more lower. As previous iphone 9 version launched with their 10 anniversary with high price. As a result, dropped in their sales. This year, high chance they going to get back their customers and customer’s confident. Very likely, Apple going to drop the price even lower.

