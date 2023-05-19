Is Android Moving Faster Than Mobile Gaming — Or Are They Finely Balanced?

If you are currently in the market for a brand-new smartphone to play the latest and most popular mobile games, traditionally, people would have said go for an iPhone if you can afford it.

However, these days, the tide seems to be turning, and it seems as though smartphones that run on the Android operating system are now the preferred choice for mobile gamers. Is Android moving faster than mobile gaming, or is there a fine balance between the two? Find out more right here.

In the past couple of years, it appears the Android operating system has been moving faster than games can keep up. The operating system has also managed to catch up with Apple’s iOS.

You could now say that there is now a fine balance between them all. However, you could also say that Android devices may even be the better choice when it comes to gaming nowadays.

Let’s take a quick look right here at several reasons why you might want to choose an Android smartphone over an Apple iPhone for gaming:

Android smartphones typically have more storage and better expandable storage options, which means you no longer need to delete files/programs/apps

Android smartphones are really easy to synch with your Windows operating desktop or laptop computer (using the Windows Phone Link app)

Android devices all pretty much use the same charging cable/port (USB-C), which most other top computing devices in the world also use

Android smartphones can come in a variety of shapes, sizes, models, and designs with customisable/tailored specs. In other words, there’s an Android device to suit all types of people

Android is an open-source platform, and additional features/products are cheaper/easy to get. In other words, you can use third-party apps, not just Google Android apps. It also means that multiple companies, like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Sony, to name just a few, can develop smartphones that run on the Android operating system

More options to customise your actual device and how you interact with an Android smartphone

The Google Android Assistant is known as the world’s best smartphone assistant, which comes with all Android devices

What are the best casino apps for Android smartphones?

For more information about today’s best Android casino apps, where you can play today’s most advanced live dealer games and online slot machines from today’s top providers, go to the official Ask Gamblers.com website.

This trusted online casino information website has over 1,800 reviews for today’s best online casinos that can be accessed from any modern smartphone or tablet device running on the Android operating system.

Examples of today’s best Android casinos include the following great sites:

TonyBet Casino

Spinland Casino

Hello Casino

32Red Casino

Unibet Casino

BetVictor Casino

Mr Green Casino

Casumo Casino

Fun Casino

Energy Casino

Trada Casino

Other top sites you can access from your Android smartphone or tablet device are PlayFrank Casino, Slot Nite Casino, Videoslots Casino, Leo Vegas Casino, William Hill Casino, and HeySpin Casino.

They are all free to sign up to, and you can claim some kind of initial sign-up bonus when you make your first real money deposit.

What other popular games are best played on an Android device?

If you’re looking for something other than casino games and instead would prefer to play some of today’s biggest action & adventure games, first-person shooter games, RPG games, MMO games, or MMORPG games, then you may like to try some of these other hit titles.

Examples include Genshin Impact, Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG: Battlegrounds (previously called PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds), Monument Valley 2, Among Us, Raid: Shadow Legends, Stardew Valley, Pokemon Go, Final Fantasy IX, and Rocket KLeague Sideswipe.

If that’s not enough to keep you going, try Minecraft, Marvel Snap, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Hearthstone, Fortnite, and Mario Kart Tour, to name a few.

Now I know what games to play; what are the best smartphones for gaming?

Whether you prefer the iOS or Android operating system, here are some of the best smartphones for playing any of the games mentioned above. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are quite possibly the two best smartphones.

You also have the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro, and the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. Other popular smartphones for gaming are the OnePlus 10T, the OnePlus 11, the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the Motorola Edge Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Some of these devices are more affordable than others, so think about how much you are willing to spend before forking out money you can afford for one of these top-rated smartphones.