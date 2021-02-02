Is live casino as good as the ‘real’ thing?

These days, a majority of online casinos offer fully-fledged LIVE casino games which replicate the feel, atmosphere, and intensity of being in a real brick and mortar site as best they can.

Boasting a real-life host to interact with and other players in the same lobby/table all playing in real time, live casino provides an opportunity for those unable to get to a land casino or would rather just play from the comfort of their own home enjoy benefits of a casino experience.

The concept has proven a big hit and allowed punters and operators to continue ‘online’ despite the current global economic strain which has caused the closure of many land-based casino sites.

The current trend for live casino games is well and truly ‘on the up’ and the integration into mobile has been one that has proven fruitful for a while and one that is continuing to develop at a rapid pace.

The numbers that prove online gambling is the present and future

The numbers suggest that online/mobile is the fastest growing sector in the UK gambling market and is pulling further away from land-based sites in terms of revenue.

According to a report by the Gambling Commission in the UK, the period from April 2019 to March 2020, Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) was down by 0.6% to £14.2bn on the previous year.

That number comprises all forms of gambling in the UK from casinos, bingo halls, to lotteries. However, perhaps most significant in all this is that online gambling comprised the largest segment of this at 39.9% (£5.7bn) in which the online casino segment took £3.2bn of that, thus dominating the online space.

This helped online gambling grow by 8.1% over the same period the year before whilst land-based sites saw a 4% decrease in GGY essentially handing a 12.1% swing in favour of online gambling.

Okay, the numbers back up online gambling but can you replicate the experience of land-based casinos online?

There are pros and cons to both online live casinos and land-based sites.

You can never truly replicate walking into a brick and mortar casino, ordering a drink, sitting elbow to elbow with other players but that usually comes at a heavy cost.

Entrance fees and drinks are not free unless you are a high roller whilst the benefit of online casinos is that the only money you spend is the amount you have deposited into your account.

Equally, live casino games are continuously being developed to be even safer and as close to the real thing as possible, for example, your host is a real person talking to you in real time, and you can communicate with them at any time.

Then there is the selection of games on offer too, as mentioned above, Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, you name it, you will be able to play live all without having to leave your house. You must experience both, but the ease of mobile gaming live really is the future of gambling, especially with the integration of Virtual Reality – but that’s for another day.