Gaming

Is the Aviator Game Legal in India?

Deepak GuptaDecember 19, 2023

The Aviator game at https://aviator-game.com/ has become a real hit in India due to its innovative concept. It does not just offer an opportunity to experience the excitement and joy of winning, and creates social interactions that have won the hearts of many players in the country. Its appeal stems not only from its addictive gameplay, but also from the opportunity to socialize with other participants, share strategies, and congratulate winners.

Do you wonder if the Aviator real cash game is legal? Then you may not worry, since the answer is yes. Spribe, the title developer, has over 15 international licenses, including Malta, UKGC, and Gibraltar, that allow to offer gambling services for Indians.

