Is the Steam Deck the next big leap in mobile gaming?

Mobile gaming continues to be an industry that many companies may continue to look at as an opportunity to grow and further establish themselves within the market.

Of course, there is already a host of the competition, with figures highlighting that much of the world’s population regularly participates in this kind of activity. To emphasize this point further, it has been found that most of us use our smartphones to play games. With 2.2 billion+ gamers that use these devices, it has been found that around 43% of all smartphone users play games, with 25% of all iOS downloads and 21% of all Android downloads being video games.

Whether it be traditional arcade games, puzzle-solving brain games, or even casino games including Kassu Casino on Android, it is clear that the industry is massive and one that continues to appeal.

However, as the market is already experiencing a huge surge in interest and a boom in the numbers, it has left companies looking to try and find ways in which they can try and make a difference and help to elevate the industry further in the future.

Hence, the release of the Steam Deck device; a handheld gaming computer gadget. But will this portable device be the next big leap in mobile gaming?

The Steam Deck portable device

Of course, Valve – the company behind Steam and the Steam Deck platform – will feel that they have a product that can help to take mobile gaming to an entirely new level. The device, which was released in February 2022, will allow gamers to experience the same kind of games that they have been able to play on their PCs or laptop whilst on the move, thus bringing a new kind of gaming experience to the masses that were previously impossible to enjoy.

Furthermore, it will also allow gamers to enjoy several the most recent innovations to have been experienced by the gaming industry regarding technological features. Features such as cloud gaming are possible to enjoy, thus allowing gamers to pick up where they left off!

Naturally, though, it would perhaps be wise to give the Steam Deck some time to be a success and to see if players will embrace it. We have seen instances in the past where appealing services have failed to capture the imagination and provide what they were designed to offer; Google’s Stadia could perhaps be categorised in this way.

Nonetheless, there is plenty to get excited about, as there are reasons why this portable gadget could be the answer and the next big leap within the mobile gaming industry.

Why the Steam Deck could be the next big leap for the mobile gaming industry

As mentioned, the Steam Deck could alter the way gamers enjoy their favourite titles moving forward, with the gadget certainly providing several interesting features that could be enjoyed.

Indeed, gamers will be able to enjoy the biggest and best video games that have been released whilst on the move, as many of them have been restricted or limited to playing on traditional computing devices such as PCs and laptops.

Furthermore, this gadget will allow gamers to save their progress and then pick up where they left off when they go on the move, thus bringing a whole new experience to gaming for many.

Final Thoughts

As we had initially highlighted, it might be worth being cautious regarding the future of the Steam Deck device, however there are plenty of reasons why it is worth being excited and optimistic about what it could bring to the mobile gaming industry!