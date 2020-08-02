Steps to download and install the Ladbrokes Android App

Even though you can find many different gambling websites nowadays, there are not that many companies that come close to Ladbrokes when it comes down to betting traditions. This is one of the oldest operators in the world that’s been in the business since 1886. As a result, you can expect to come across some of the best sports, casino games, features, and more.

Apart from using your desktop to bet, many customers are slowly starting to take advantage of the incredible Ladbrokes Android app. It gives everyone the chance to enjoy everything they love to bet on even while doing other activities.

However, before you get the chance to punt on your phone or tablet, you need to get the app. Usually, this wouldn’t be a problem because all apps are located in Google Play. Unfortunately, this is not the case here. In order to get the Ladbrokes app for Android, you need to follow a few specific steps.

How to download and install the app on my Android device?

As we’ve mentioned, the download and install process of this app is a lot different compared to anything else. Fortunately, we’ve stumbled upon a website called Betenemy, where we found these detailed instructions on how to get started. As long as you follow them, you will be able to download and install your Android app with little to no effort.

Before you take a look at it, you need to know that you will have to download an apk file. In order to do that, you have to go to the website of this operator. Once the apk file is fully downloaded, you will have to install it, which can take between a few seconds or a few minutes, depending on what device you’re using. Nonetheless, there is one crucial thing you need to keep in mind before you start the installation process:

You have to change a specific option once you go to the Settings of your device that will allow you to install apps from unknown sources.

Once you’re done, just follow the other step.

What about the mobile site, is it worth it?

The short answer to this question is yes, it is worth it. One of the things that makes the mobile website of this operator so attractive is the fact that you don’t have to install anything in order to play. As a result, some of the more impatient bettors prefer to use it instead of downloading and install the Android app.

Even though it basically has the same features as the app, there is just something about it that doesn’t seem as “cool” as using the stand-alone Android application. However, if you don’t care about this and don’t want to bother with the Android app’s installation process, feel free to try out this mobile site.

On the other hand, if you want the best possible mobile betting experience, getting the app is a must.