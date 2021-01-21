Live Roulette: The Thrilling Guide For 2021

Live roulette offers more than enough possibilities for the high rollers among us. In case you don’t know, high rollers are players who play for big amounts. You can say from a few hundred euros per bet to a few thousand euros per bet or even more.

For a long time, only real casinos were the domain of the high rollers. Large live roulette casinos in Las Vegas or Macau, for example, employ special people to please these high rollers as much as possible and ensure that they play at their casino and keep coming back.

After all, where high amounts are played, high amounts are also lost, which is what the casinos are after. Even though the high rollers in the regular casinos can enjoy many benefits such as private tables to play at, there are also more and more high rollers who have found their way to the online casinos and, of course, even to the live casinos.

Indeed, for people who do not live in the vicinity of a gambling mecca like Las Vegas, the high roller options in the live casinos are, of course, a godsend. For example, suppose you want to play for high stakes as a high roller. In that case, you will have to travel anyway because the highest stakes at Holland Casino are probably too low for you.

High roller live casino

A large number of live roulette casinos nowadays also offer high roller roulette tables in their live casino, and other games are also available for high rollers. An excellent example of a high roller live roulette game is VIP Live Roulette. This is a typical European roulette table with a nice red cloth on the table instead of the more traditional green.

Furthermore, there is little unique about the game to report except perhaps the multiple camera angles and, of course, the betting limits. The minimum bet on this table is $ 5, and the maximum bet is a whopping $ 20,000. And that is per bet, not even per round! So for the real high roller.

Salon Privé

Some online casinos choose to open a special type of live casino on their high rollers website. One of these exists under the name Salon Privé. At Salon Privé, you can go for live casino games with high betting limits, although they are not as high as those of VIP Live Roulette. Several games are available, including, of course, live roulette. Depending on which table you play, the betting limits vary between 50 cents and 100 euros.

Live casino providers

Online casinos like pnxbet Philippines offer live casino games such as live roulette. However, of course, they use the software and services of companies specializing in those products and services. There are now several separate suppliers in this intensely dynamic industry. We want to present the well known and most used to you.

NetEnt live casino

NetEnt, short for Net Entertainment, is a casino game developer originally from Sweden with locations in the UK and Malta. The company was established in 1996, later becoming a big online casino game maker. In 2013 NetEnt launched its first live casino games and was always working on the latest technologies, making their products work great on mobile devices, for example.

Evolution Gaming

Evolution gaming has been offering live casino services for B2B since 2006, making it a true pioneer in the live casino market. Meanwhile, the company has seven studios across Europe and a studio in Vancouver, Canada. Live games from Evolution Gaming can be found at all the big online casinos.

Evolution live roulette game is distinguished by excellent games and offers many different variations and classic games. Just a few samples of the wide variety of live casino games are interactive roulette, live pace roulette, double ball roulette, dual play roulette, micro live roulette, and slingshot auto roulette.

Extreme Live Gaming

This brand has also fully specialized in online live casino products and services. Founded in 2013 by Darwyn Palenzuela, a man with a lot of casino experience who felt he knew how to do better. And he has successfully demonstrated that. Extreme Live Gaming is now part of the Novomatic Group, a well-known casino game developer.

They offer live casino Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat. They have the unique option to install a ‘live box’ in an existing brick-and-mortar casino to play online in a real casino somewhere in the world.

Vivo Gaming

Vivo Gaming has all types of online casino games in its portfolio. From mobile games to RNG (Random Number Generator) to Sports betting. But that doesn’t mean their live casino products are any less than those of the previous three developers discussed. What also distinguishes Vivo Gaming is that they offer a lot more different games than the others. In addition, to live roulette, Vivo Gaming also offers Baccarat, Blackjack, Poker, Craps, Dragon Tiger and Sic Bo. These games are top-rated among Asian players.

Conclusion

As mentioned, almost every live roulette sites nowadays have a live casino section where you can play live roulette online and other live games. But not all casinos have an equally extensive range. In addition, there are also other reasons to choose an online casino or not, such as, for example, bonuses, promotions, service, and so on.