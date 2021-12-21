Locate Any Phone, Anywhere – Best Phone Number Trackers

Have you ever received annoying phone calls from strangers or people who didn’t want to introduce themselves? Most often, anonymous calls come from advertising agents and distributors of various products. When you receive anonymous calls, you naturally want to find out what kind of person is on the other end of the line. This can be done using special phone number trackers. They provide information about the subscriber and the address tied to a specific phone number.

Besides, a phone tracker is a handy app for parents who are worried about the safety of their children. There is a great article on how to track a phone number free FindMyKids guide with excellent tips for parents. It is also useful for those who need to keep track of elderly relatives and determine the location of their family members. In this review, we have collected the most popular smartphone tracking software available on Google Play and the App Store. Check it out!

1) FindMyKids

This is an application that can be found on App Store, Google Play, and AppGallery for Huawei, which allows it to be used on any modern smartphone. The task of the family tracker is to provide parental control over children of preschool, primary, and secondary school age. The program has all the capabilities necessary for this: viewing the location of kids on the map and their movements during the day, listening to sounds using the built-in microphone, etc.

2) Cocospy

The Cocospy tracker is considered the best app available today for locating a specific phone number. However, Cocospy does not offer a function to check the coordinates of an unknown number. But with the help of Cocospy, it is very convenient to track the location of a subscriber you know. For example, you can find out where exactly your child or spouse is at the moment. So, if you suspect that a spouse lies to you about where they are during the day, you can easily check their words using the Cocospy app.

3) BeenVerified

BeenVerified is also one of the best online mobile location tools. This app can provide you with extended information about the owner of ANY phone number, including those you don’t know. In addition, BeenVerified is suitable for people who do not have the ability to install a tracker application on the phone they want to track or do not know the iCloud login and password of the person they are interested in.

4) VeriSpy

VeriSpy is similar to BeenVerified, but it offers a much broader set of features. While the previous tools are mostly for personal use, VeriSpy can come in handy for professionals as well. The VeriSpy site is very simple and user-friendly. All you need to do is enter the phone number you are interested in and click on the “Access Records”. The information provided by the site is quite detailed and varied.

5) iSharing

The iSharing app allows you to track the user’s location in real-time and share their coordinates with other family members. The main features of this program: monitoring the location of a person in real-time, viewing the history of locations, receiving notifications that a family member has left or arrived at the destination, searching for a stolen or lost phone, etc.