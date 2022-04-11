M2M SIM Cards and Why they’re Essential for Businesses

With the acceleration of digitalization during the pandemic and the rising need for remote working and smart living, mobile devices have become everyday essentials in our personal and business lives. Technologies to facilitate connectivity and meet these changes in lifestyle and in the business world are developing quickly. This article considers the m2m sim card. It explains what an M2M sim card is, how it differs from an ordinary SIM card and the difference between IoT and M2M.

What’s an M2M sim card?

An M2M sim card is a machine to machine sim card. It enables direct communication across devices through wired or wireless connections without human intervention. Data from the devices is shared to create a network of systems. A simple example of M2M communication at work is when devices connect to your phone through bluetooth.

What’s the difference between standard SIM cards and M2M SIM cards?

SIM stands for Subscriber Identity Module which basically identifies your mobile phone service provider for phone calls, texts and data usage; factors which establish your mobile phone costs. Both SIM types connect your phone to a cellular network. While a basic SIM card might cover general communication and basic M2M communication across a few devices, an M2M SIM card offers greater possibilities. An M2M SIM has unique qualities which are more flexible and suitable for business applications.

M2M SIMS cards:

Enable devices to communicate across huge distances. Essential for tracking transportation systems, monitoring medical devices, and provision of remote working solutions.

Offer a larger memory with better roaming potential

Facilitate cost efficient data packages

Use one central management system to access and activitate multiple SIMs

Provide private access points for security

Can be used with several network providers

Are durable and built to last for at least a decade

Tolerate industrial environments

Withstand high and low extremes of temperature

Resist abrupt movements and vibrations

What’s the difference between IoT and M2M?

These terms are closely related but have different meanings. IoT stands for Internet of Things and refers to the network of connecting devices. M2M is the connectivity between devices. IOT refers to the collation of devices, machines and applications.

M2M existed before IoT through telemetry, the basic exchange of data through machines without human involvement. Internet connectivity facilitated communication between machines further and enabled the process to evolve. While M2M is the communication process IoT provides the connectivity solutions to offer wider integration possibilities on a much larger scale.

IoT and M2M are interrelated though new technologies, M2M protocols and connectivity innovations mean they are becoming increasingly more synonymous.