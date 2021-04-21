How to make emoticons on Android like on iPhone

Probably most Android users want to have the same things that iPhone owners have. Features, interface, icons, apps, and even emoticons. Yes, yes, it may be hard to believe, but in terms of the number of readings articles with instructions on how to mimic one or another iOS feature on Android are among the most popular on our site. From this we conclude that you are interested in this topic, so we will continue to develop it and tell you where to get smiley faces from iOS on Android. In this article, we’ll help you make emoticons on Android like on iPhone.

Let’s start with the fact that the emoticons on iOS and Android are different. This is because they are a system component that is drawn by designers. And since Apple and Google have different ones, the result is very often different. Yes, iOS emojis almost always turn out better – crisper and more colorful, and you don’t really think that’s the case.

Emoji-like Keyboard on the iPhone

It’s just that Apple designers approach their work more responsibly, and don’t immediately draw a small picture of emotion, but first create a larger version, drawing all of its elements to the smallest detail, and only then reduce it. As a result, and a smaller version of the emoji from Apple, as they should be called, turns out better than from Google.

However, Android users have the opportunity to transfer the emoji from iOS to themselves. True, to do this you will have to change the default keyboard:

Download the Kika Emoji Keyboard app from Google Play; Launch the app and set it as your default keyboard; Authorize to open all the themes and styles (you can skip); On the subscribe page, click the cross in the top right corner; Go to any messenger and bring up the keyboard; Click on the emoji button and send them to your interlocutor.

It’s important to understand that emojis are only the appearance of a set of Unicode characters, which iOS and Android, although interpreted the same way, but visualize differently. Therefore, if you send those emojis that you accessed with Kika Emoji Keyboard to an Android user, he will see them in the way they are embedded in his smartphone firmware. That is, there is a high probability that he will not even know that you sent him emojis from iOS.

The same thing will happen to iOS users. Even if you send them Android emoji, they will display the emoji in the style of their operating system. In the screenshots above, you can compare how the robot emoji might be different before and after you send it, for example. It’s just that each operating system originally has its own renderer, which is responsible for interpreting the resulting emoji itself.

If you want, you can always opt-out of the Kika Emoji Keyboard and return to the standard keyboard:

Go to Settings and open the System and Updates section; Scroll down and open the “Language and Input” subsection; Under the “Input Method” tab, select “Default Keyboard; From the drop-down menu, select Gboard or any other keyboard you want.

From now on, you’ll be able to change your keyboards just the way you want them. If you suddenly realize you want an iOS emoji keyboard, repeat the steps in the instructions above and activate it as your default keyboard. It won’t affect any system settings, don’t worry.

Android is designed in a way that changing the keyboard won’t break any settings, because the operating system itself is divided into a lot of independent components, and foolproofing works 100%.