Megaways Feature in Slot Machines

The first slot with the Megaways system was released by Big Time Gaming in 2016 (it was the Bonanza automaton). The gamblers liked it so much that the company later used this system in its other developments.

The main feature of Megaways automatons is changing the size of the reels with each spin. This means the absence of payment lines and fixed cells. Depending on how many symbols appear on the screen of the automaton, the number of potential combinations is calculated. For example, in Bonanza, there can be up to 117,649 of them. Models with 46,656 and 15,625 combinations can also be found.

Megaways Automatons: Principles of Work

All Megaways automatons work on the same principle. During the spin, the random number generator determines how many symbols should appear on each reel. Winning combinations are made up of identical symbols appearing on adjacent reels. The more symbols in the combination, the bigger the payout. The maximum win can reach x50000 of the bet or even more, and all automatons without exception have a pretty decent return percentage and high volatility.

Slots with the Megaways system can have various additional functions implemented by developers (free spins, special symbols, risk games for doubling, multipliers, a cascading system of symbols, bonus rounds, and others). And some games allow you to hit a progressive or fixed jackpot.

Providers that Offer Megaways Slots

Big Time Gaming was a pioneer in the production of Megaways slots, but later other providers were able to use this technology. They are:

Blueprint Gaming;

ELK Studios;

Nextgen Gaming;

Pragmatic Play;

Push Gaming;

Red Tiger Gaming;

Relax Gaming;

Yggdrasil Gaming and some others.

Conclusion

Megaways video automatons are very popular in online gambling. Many of them are on the lists of the most popular games of the largest online gaming portals. This technology was acquired by several famous software developers, which once again proves its high quality.