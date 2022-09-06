Melbet App for Online Sports Betting in Bangladesh

At Melbet, each and every Bangladeshi player is easily able to download and install the mobile application for Android and iOS mobile devices. The application doesn’t cost anything, but in return for you getting it, will grant you the opportunity of placing great bets wherever you are and whenever you want, for Sports games like tennis, horse racing, baseball, table tennis, cricket and more, as well as Casino games like slots, poker, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, jackpot games and more. You can also receive a great Welcome Bonus of +100% up to 26000 BDT.

The mobile app of Melbet for Bangladeshi players is very safe to use, as it is licensed by Curacao, with №8048/JAZ. In the table below, you will be able to see more detailed information regarding the mobile app of Melbet.

License Curacao Languages 56 languages including Bengali Deposit methods Skrill, Neteller, Visa, MasterCard, Piastrix, MoneyGO, Jeton Wallet, QIWI etc. Withdrawal methods Visa, Skrill, Piastrix, Jeton Wallet, Payeer, Neteller, Cryptocurrency Support contact methods 24/7 live chat, phone number

If you are willing to download and install the app, proceed with the review.

How to Download and Install Melbet’s App for Android and iOS

As we have previously mentioned, Melbet apk is available for any Bangladeshi player absolutely for free, and if you want to get it, but don’t know how, then please, use our instructions. All you have to do is:

Go to Melbet. You can use the mobile browser of your device to access Melbet; Visit the Mobile App page. On the main page of Melbet, you will see the “App” button. You should press it, and the App page will open; Choose the operating system you will be using. Depending on the operating system of your mobile device, choose either “Android” or “iOS” button; Install the mobile app. Once the download process is finished, simply install the app. Android users will have to open the apk file and install it, while iOS users will not have to do anything, as the app will automatically get installed after the download process is complete.

We should mention that Android users will have to allow third-party installations before installing the apk file. Once you install the mobile app of Melbet, you will be able to use it however you like and wherever you want.

Betting on Sports

The mobile application of Melbet provides all Bangladeshi players with the same functionality as the website. This means that you will be able to receive a Welcome Bonus of +100% up to 26000 BDT, as well as place great bets on Sports. The Sportsbook of Melbet’s mobile app provides only the most popular Bangladeshi Sports disciplines, such as:

Football;

Tennis;

Basketball;

Ice Hockey;

Volleyball;

Table Tennis;

Cricket;

Horse Racing;

Golf;

Darts;

Boxing;

UFC;

eSports and much more.

Each of these Sports disciplines provides you with the best odds for betting, which will multiply your bet by a lot, and the range of betting markets is also magnificent. You will also be able to place Live bets on all the Sports available in the Sportsbook of Melbet’s app.

Playing Casino Games

Fans of Casino games are also not left behind in the mobile app of Melbet. You will easily be able to choose from over 150 different software providers including Pocket Games Soft, SmartSoft Gaming, BetSoft, Pragmatic Play, Apollo Games and more, provide only the best Casino games for its Bangladeshi users. Among them, there are:

3D Slots;

Big Bang;

Blackjack;

Cascade;

Cluster;

Hold and Win;

Keno;

Roulette;

Book of Slots;

Baccarat;

Bingo;

Buy Bonus;

Classic Slots;

Drops & Wins;

Jackpot Games;

Megaways;

Poker.

There are over 1000 Casino games with the best possible quality, as well as great animations and pleasant music. Live Casino is also available in Melbet’s app for Android and iOS, which grants you the ability to play against live dealers.