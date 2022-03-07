MiniTool Partition Wizard – The Best Partitioning Tool for PC

Among the top disk management programs available in the market, MiniTool Partition Wizard is greatly favoured. Designed by MiniTool, this software helps users in formatting partitions, repartitioning hard drives, and measuring SSD performance. That’s not all though! It also enables the conversion of File Allocation Table to New Technology File System. Moreover, it checks the file system and aligns the SSD partition. So, if you’re looking for a program to upgrade your hard drives, consider using the MiniTool Partition Wizard.

Why use MiniTool Partition Wizard?

Managing your hard disks isn’t always an easy task. But, with MiniTool Partition Wizard, which is the best free partition manager software tool for Windows, you can effortlessly move, resize, convert, delete and create partitions. The system also comes with several tools to recover the lost and deleted partitions caused by virus attacks. So, no wonder that MiniTool Partition Wizard boasts over 40 million downloads across the world.

As a leading partition manager, the developer provides simple but effective solutions to their business and personal users. However, to become more powerful in the long term, the program developer keeps introducing new features.

For instance, the software’s features like Space Analyser and Disk Benchmark enhance the user experience. So, it won’t be surprising for you to find many positive reviews about the MiniTool Partition Wizard. After all, this program is a one-stop solution for maximising disk performance.

You can use this on any commonly used version of Windows including Windows 10/11/8. To understand how it functions, let’s check its best features:

Main features of MiniTool Partition Wizard

Move/Create/ Resize/ Format Partitions:

The primary function of the Partition wizard is to create, resize, and format partitions. Now, you may find the same function in Windows built-in disk manager. But, using this tool can make the management of partitions much easier. MiniTool Partition Wizard guides you throughout the entire process of creating, resizing, formatting, and converting drives.

Conversion of NTFS partition to FAT32:

Who said converting the NTFS partition to FAT32 is a difficult task? Using MiniTool Partition Wizard, the procedure becomes simpler and faster. The paid version of the software enables a smooth conversion of your data in just a few clicks.

Conversion between MBR and GPT Disks:

Master Boot Record(MBR) and GUID Partition Table(GPT) are the two partition styles. Among these, GPT is the modern standard, offering better data protection and compatibility. Users can easily convert a disk from GPT to MBR format using the MiniTool Partition Wizard.

Backup Your Data:

Data is perhaps the most important commodity in the marketplace. So, there’s always a need to back up and save it. Are you wondering about which tool to rely on for periodic data backup? MiniTool Partition Wizard can help you backup data and save it in a safe space.

Conversion of Dynamic Disk to Basic:

There’s always a risk involved in the conversion of the dynamic disk to basic. The risk factor is losing your data. Yet, with MiniTool Partition Wizard, this process is safer and easier.

Disk Benchmark:

This feature helps you detect if your system is running efficiently or not. Partition Wizard monitors the disk performance and offers suggestions to the user for improving it. Besides, it detects several hard drive problems like slow read/write, bad sectors, etc.

Space Analyzer:

If you want to analyze the storage of partitions, MiniTool Partition Wizard helps you do it easily. At a glance, you can see which data is using more space and delete it. So, you can use this feature for desk cleanup.

How to install and operate the MiniTool Partition Wizard?

Firstly, download the software and install the file on your device. Once you open the program, the UI is quite similar to the Metro UI of Windows 8 and 10.

From the software interface, you can click on modules for data, OS migration, partition copying, disk cloning, or other options as per your preference.

If you’re a beginner, we suggest you visit the “Online Manual” option. This helps you get an idea about using the tools of the software before you get stuck anywhere. Also, on selecting any of the menu items, a wizard is launched. It guides you through the task you want to perform using the disk manager.

Conclusion

MiniTool Partition Wizard is undoubtedly a great choice for the maintenance and storage of data. With extensive features, the software is easy to use and is perhaps the best partition manager recommended for Windows computers. You should definitely test and try the myriad of features offered in the free version. Then, if you wish, you can purchase the paid version and explore its advanced features.