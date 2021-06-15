Mistakes to Avoid When Hiring Manual Software Testers

A tester (or software testing specialist) is a person who checks the operation of applications and looks for all kinds of bugs and vulnerabilities in them. Types of mistakes manual testers make are difficult to classify as they depend on the direction of work, project, and many other factors.

A tester in his activities is guided by technical documentation, and sometimes just common sense. After all, the tester tries to look at the application through the eyes of not only the developer, but also the user. Therefore, sometimes he interferes with the development process and suggests adding more convenient functions to the program.

Typical quality control process

Usually, a tester checks the program itself, its performance and appearance. But sometimes these tasks are supplemented by verification of technical instructions, databases, business processes, customer needs, and even the work of the development team. Some small development teams do not have a full-time QA position, so they resort to manual software testing services.

In his work, a tester constantly interacts with customer representatives, business analysts, developers and designers.

Content of a tester’s work

A typical workflow for a functional (manual) tester looks like this:

Examine the specification of the product (program).

Develop methods to test the product.

Check the product.

Draw conclusions based on the results of the check.

List the found vulnerabilities and product shortcomings in a white paper.

The main responsibility of an automator is to write code based on ready-made tests that will automatically do the same thing that a manual manual does. It is important that the automator knows how to code, but also does not forget the methods of functional testing. After all, before writing the code, you need to come up with an effective test for testing the application. If you want to know more about this, write to the specialist at https://diceus.com/.

There are two extremes in our profession.

One extreme is a specialist who is great at inventing tests, but does not understand the code at all. The second extreme is a developer who is into automation but has never taught test theory. He can write great autotests, but he is not able to come up with them himself. It is much easier and more effective when a person has a theory and at the same time is at least a little technically savvy.

I would single out two categories of projects that a tester deals with: development projects and support projects. Working on projects of the first type is much more interesting and dynamic. Testing a product that appears before your eyes is a real drive. Enterprise management systems are much more difficult to work with than, for example, mobile games. These are very complex tasks with a lot of business logic and technical components.

Tester and Code

The average tester doesn’t need a programming language at all. You can successfully do functional testing for 10 years and not write a single script. The language is a must for automated testing. Automator – a developer who writes code to test other code.

But if you like the technical part and have a penchant for it, then it’s never too late to get down to programming. Knowing the code will allow even a functional tester to automate some of the processes in his work, and his tests will become better and more efficient.

Output:

There is also the concept of a universal tester. These are testers who can do almost everything: they know the theory and different types of testing, know how to design and design tests, know programming languages ​​and automate processes. Today there is a great demand for such specialists. From our own experience, we can say that having a universal specialist in a team dramatically increases work efficiency.

There is also such a thing as TestOps (similar to DevOps). Sometimes the terms DevTestOps and DevTestSecOps are used. This is a specialist who, in addition to testing, is also involved in supporting the entire infrastructure: deploying and maintaining servers, automating tests and the application build process.