Mistakes You Make in Writing That Ruin Your Grades

Higher education inescapably involves writing assignments. They are frequently enjoyable but almost always difficult. In addition, a lot can go wrong, including grammar mistakes, citation errors, structure problems, and plagiarism. Here are 10 of the most common errors made when writing academic papers, along with advice on how to prevent them, so that you won’t have to face the problems alone and in the dark. When you ask these experts to write my essay, you will find that none of these errors will be captured in their work.

1. Not fully comprehending the Assignment

Different assignments have different purposes. Some assignments at the college level may have a student write in a particular style or format, use a specific structure, and incorporate certain kinds of content. One may require a student to include certain items, certain sources, graphs, statistics, etc.; sometimes they require a specific kind of source or group of sources.

But the most common kind of writing assignment is for the student to make an argument and back it up with evidence. Even though not all writing assignments require an argument—there are some that are analytical, descriptive, investigative, etc.—most of them do require the student to argue for a position, just like in an argumentative or persuasive essay.

The key to avoiding any misunderstandings regarding the project is to pay attention to the directions, ask the proper questions, and be aware of the genre and writing style that the task requires. If the task is completed incorrectly, the grade could be very poor.

Examples of not adhering to assignment instructions:

If the project doesn’t need an argument, a student writing a research paper on chemistry should just look into one area of chemistry in depth.

If a student is just expected to criticize a book, they shouldn’t give an overview of it.

As a result, the student must draw inferences, such as: What kind of essay am I required to write? Do I need to present a case (much like in a persuasive essay)? Do I evaluate material (maybe in an investigative report) or do I merely present an overview of a subject or topic? What types of sources should I use, and how many should I use? Which citation style—MLA, APA, or another—is required in this instance?

If students don’t understand what they need to do for their assignment, they should first ask their professor to explain.

2. No Sufficient Thesis Statement

Any professor who is reading a college essay should be able to identify and fully comprehend its thesis within a few seconds. It should typically appear in the first paragraph of a student’s work, in only one or two short, declarative words that sum up the main points of the paper. This serves as the thesis statement for the essay.

Without one, the reader is, so to speak, left in the dark and unable to follow the essay’s overall flow, making it ineffectual. An idea cannot be efficiently and successfully communicated to a reader if it is presented in an unstructured, haphazard manner. (As a result, such assignments receive lower ratings.)

Depending on the type of project and what is needed, the student must first pick a main topic, which could be a way to solve a problem, a strong argument, or a point of view, and then write about it in a confident, authoritative way.

The process of developing a thesis statement involves the student adopting an attitude toward a subject or issue, then compiling and organizing evidence to support that position. It does not emerge from the student’s initial reaction to the subject or topic.

An example of a poor, weak thesis assertion:

Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass dealt with topics of sexuality and self-expression.

An example of a proper, potent, and succinct thesis statement:

Leaves of Grass by Walt Whitman has themes of sexuality and self-expression that are very clear. This caused a lot of debate and showed how conservative people were at the time.

3. Lack of Planning

Since essay writing takes a lot of work, a student’s ability to plan their essay well is a key factor in how well that essay turns out. The student will benefit if they create and then adhere to a thorough, five-pointed outline, with each one representing at least one paragraph of the essay, after receiving their assignment and taking into account everything that must be included in it, how they are to write, how it should be written, etc.

Before writing the first sentence of a persuasive or argumentative essay, the student must come up with a clear, debatable thesis statement, which is the first point. This thesis statement should be in the first paragraph of the paper. It is the main idea that the rest of the paper should support or prove.

The outline should include the arguments and, if needed, any sources used to back up the arguments. There should be at least three defending points (body paragraphs, the next three points) that support the thesis statement.

A concluding paragraph should be included in the outline to finish (the final fifth point of the outline). If the student doesn’t do this planning phase and doesn’t write and stick to an outline, he or she risks turning in a paper that doesn’t make sense, doesn’t show much scholarship, and has a weak argument. This paper will most likely get a below-average project grade.

Experts from us.payforessay.net do everything possible to follow the best practices to avoid errors in their essay writing.

4. Lacking an Effective Introduction and Conclusion Paragraphs

Without a strong introductory paragraph, the reader is not carefully ushered into the subject. A case study from actual life could help to show why this paragraph is necessary.

Students shouldn’t just come out and say, “I need a cell phone at college,” if they want to persuade their parents that they need one. It comes across as being excessively abrupt and harsh. Instead, they should start with a few relevant sentences. For example, they could talk about how important it is to stay in touch with your parents in your early adult years.

The same is true when crafting a piece of paper. The goal of an opening paragraph is to urge the reader to examine a thought, a concept, or a thesis statement (this can be done by starting with a few generic, topical sentences).

Following the thesis, which is a single sentence that states what the remainder of the paper will be about, the introduction paragraph gradually moves into whatever the writer is trying to say, whether it be an argument or something more analytical or general in nature. In general, the evidence that will be looked at to support this theory or point of view will be listed in the last part of the introduction.

In case there was any confusion about the essay’s argument or main subject, the conclusion paragraph restates what was said in the introduction paragraph and the body paragraphs. This is a summary of the paper’s argument and its proving points. The concluding paragraph informs the reader that the essay is finished as well.

Here is an article you might be interested in: Top Four Essay Writing Service to Trust with Assignments in 2021

5. Inclusion of Weak Sources

Even though dictionaries, encyclopedias, and Wikipedia are great places to start when doing research, they shouldn’t be the only sources you use in an essay to back up a claim or show a different point of view.

Instead, academic writing requires the use of other scholarly sources and articles that are found on academic search engines like JSTOR, as well as those that are printed in reputable academic journals, newspapers, and books.

One way to look at the long-term effects of extreme poverty in the American South is to use information from a newspaper story or a research group. To help them envision the area, they can consult a geography book. They can also study the history and sociopolitical effects of the area.

Students should not use history and geography textbooks as their main sources for a writing assignment because they are full of general and common information.

The professor wants the student to use something that an expert in the field has written or said about the topic, not just a simple fact that can be found anywhere on the Internet. This is for an assignment that, on the other hand, needs scholarly sources to talk about this topic in detail, maybe to back up an argument.

BIO:

For many years, Adam Stone helping students who need essays in such subjects as Religion and Theology. I always focus on 100% original ideas for my essays, delivering unique, authentic texts on time for my customers. If you need a quality essay in any religion- or theology-related course, then I’m your writer for the job!