Mobile Casino Apps to Play From Mobile In Europe In 2021

In our search for the safest and most scam-free sites, we have tested many operators and also the casino apps of each one, if they had them. So here we offer you the best ones to play from your smartphone, either Android or iOS. In addition, on this page, you will find a selection of the providers with the best mobile casinos in Europe, with a detailed comparison between their versions for smartphones and desktop.

Safely enjoy the most popular table and slot games from anywhere. Here, our list of the best applications and versions of mobile online casinos. Do you want to play blackjack, roulette, or slots from your phone and without disconnections? The best place to do this is the 888casino, which has a fantastic mobile casino bonus.

In this post, we solve your doubts about the reliability of the online casino mobile app versions for phones and tablets. We will also discuss their limitations relative to the desktop versions and reviewed the current offer for live dealer games from mobile and the welcome bonuses available.

When choosing an online casino to play, be it from your mobile, tablet or computer, the most important thing is that it has an official license. This is not negotiable. Ignore anyone who does not appear in the list of licensed operators for Gambling’s Regulation because it is simply not legal.

Check that the name is registered, and you can also see the specific licenses for each of the games it offers. If it is on the list, there is no possibility of fraud.

Casino apps: are they safe?

We will not tire of repeating it: when we play online and wonder if we can fall into deception or scam, the most important thing we have to do is check if the online casino is properly regulated in the country you are playing. You may be wondering what happens when, instead of playing from a computer, you access the portal from a mobile casino app.

You can rest assured: if the operator has all the licenses and is secure in its desktop version, it will also be safe from a tablet and smartphone. The device you play from has no impact on security; the only thing that can change is the game offer, which can be reduced if you do not bet from a computer.

Do not think that we have chosen these operators lightly: they have shown that they deserve to occupy the position they occupy in our top 5 and, to prove it, many of them collect prestigious awards such as the EGR Awards, although they are not precisely in the category of mobile casinos. They are recognized awards by all members of the online gaming industry. They are, without a doubt, the most important that can be received.

Mobile casino games from a tablet or smartphone

Indeed you have already verified that the game offer in the online casino app version or directly in the mobile and mobile web browser and for the computer, even in the best gambling sites, changes. Operators are updating their mobile versions and apps so that you can enjoy their complete offer on mobile, but in general, there are some limitations.

All new games are currently being developed to be accessible and useful. In addition, operators increasingly provide direct access to the platform without downloading anything or connecting through a server. Consult the section dedicated to mobile casino and app opinions in each of our articles on specific operators.

Smartphone slots with the best RTPs

The best software providers will always ensure that their best titles have a good version to play on mobile. For example, you can adjust the size of the buttons so that you can read and press the text on it and obtain graphics with the same quality as the desktop, without slowing down the machine operation of your phone.

Fortunately, hundreds of great slots are available in Europe adapted for mobile casino apps. Below is a list of the highest RTP slots that you can also play from your mobile device. A lot of bonus games, free spins and beautiful graphics are waiting for you! But if what you really call the big prizes, don’t miss the list below of progressive jackpot slot machines.

If you want to try something new that is not found in all online casinos, we recommend some operators develop their games, like Bwin and 888casino, or others like StarVegas, which is the only one that has Novomatic online slots.

The best mobile casino slots in terms of RTP:

Butterfly Staxx: 98.16% Blazing Goddes: 97.56% Ramesses Riches: 97.46% The Witch Myrtle: 96.98% Bonanza: 96.55% AstroCat: 96.25% 300 shields: 96.21% Dragon champions: 96.17% Prosperity Twin: 96.07% Gorilla go wild: 95.93%

Try your luck at mobile roulette

Imagine how small a mobile roulette wheel has to be so that it can fit whole, with all its chips, cloth and dealers included, in your pocket … As small as your phone! You will be able to choose between hundreds of different modalities thanks to the casino apps. This is excellent news for fans of the cylinder, which will be able to choose between countless variants; But for those of you who only settle for the best, we’ve made a list of the best mobile roulette games below.

The best roulette games for mobile and tablet:

Multi-Wheel Roulette – Microgaming Black & Yellow Roulette – Win Studios Super Stakes Roulette – Section8Studio

The best blackjack games on mobile

You’re waiting for the bus and decide to throw a couple of hands at blackjack to pass the time. You open the casino app on your mobile, and it is impossible to choose which one you want. There are so many! To save you some time and what can be a daunting task, we have selected the three preferred blackjack modalities for users.

First of all, we assure you that whichever you choose, whether or not it is on this list, is hilarious, but these three are simply unsurpassed. Blackjack is a trendy game and ideal to get hands-on if you have a few free minutes in which it also has a higher RTP than, for example, roulette. Dare to try the different blackjack strategies!

The best blackjack games:

Pontoon – Playtech Blackjack Surrender – Playtech Blackjack Lucky Lucky – Playtech

The most popular available jackpot slots mobile

The slots are the most popular machines in the online casinos for something, and they are hilarious. However, for some players, this excitement is not enough, and they prefer to bet knowing that, at some point, they may win a sizeable cumulative jackpot that can exceed half a million euros.

Some operators, such as William Hill, offer great classics of jackpot slots such as Gladiator Jackpot or the popular Age of the Gods saga in their desktop version and their mobile casino app. However, the machines of the big providers such as Playtech, Microgaming, and NetEnt are not the only ones that you can enjoy: the 888casino jackpots and Bwin are developed by themselves. They are machines that you will not be able to enjoy on other platforms.