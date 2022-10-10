Mobile Gambling Industry – Recent Stats, Key Drivers, Trends

With technology playing a big role in the way consumers look for information today, gaming platforms are adapting modern solutions to stay relevant. With the advent of internet technology, real money online casinos in Australia are becoming increasingly popular and are no longer just confined to just a single piece of media. In addition to websites, mobile casinos, mobile games, and apps are also making the gaming industry even more interesting and engaging.

Mobile technology is growing by leaps and bounds and has taken the world by storm. With the rise of smartphones and tablets, the way users communicate, watch videos, play games and share information has changed drastically. A survey from last year revealed that people spent more time on their phones or tablet than any other media source. As the mobile gaming industry increases in popularity, the way people play games and consume data is becoming more appealing to marketers and developers alike.

What Does It Mean for the Gambling Industry?

The mobile market has been growing at a substantial rate. According to the Internet Association, an estimated 1.4 billion people will use mobile devices in 2021. As per Juniper Research, this number is expected to reach 2.6 billion by the end of 2023. With more than 80% of all mobile devices being internet-enabled, it is important to understand the importance of mobile technology in the gaming industry. According to a study by Juniper Research, mobile devices will surpass PCs and become the primary gaming platform by 2023.

The rise of mobile gaming apps in the market has led to a surge in smartphone game revenues. Gigaom estimated that smartphone games contribute $16 billion to the market and are expected to grow by 30% by 2022-2023. In 2021, mobile game makers were making about $1 billion every month. By the year 2023, these companies are expected to have gross annual revenue of about $20 billion. The gaming industry has always been associated with large businesses, with only big names like Microgaming and NetEnt making real money. In the current market, mobile apps have led to the introduction of small gaming firms and startups. The fact that mobile games can be monetized through in-app purchases has also led to the growth of casual game developers.

In a recent survey, it was revealed that the mobile market is responsible for 41% of all game revenues. With almost every mobile device being internet-enabled, people can now play games with no restrictions. And if you are one of those who want to enjoy a top-class mobile gambling experience, then BestAuCasinosOnline has a lot to offer. Find the most professional and trusted casinos on their website. You can even check a comprehensive mobile gambling guide for beginners to make the most out of your stay at a mobile casino.

Mobile gaming has a strong appeal due to its simplicity. The fact that users can play games without the hassle of using a mouse, monitor, or other inputs and the availability of touchscreen devices make it fun and engaging. According to a report from app analytics firm Distimo, the gaming market has seen a surge in popularity, and app makers are now expecting game publishers to account for about 20% of mobile app revenues in 2021. The market for in-app advertising and other app monetization methods is growing as the gaming industry continues to evolve and as people develop a strong affinity for online games.

What Is the Future of Mobile Gambling?

As the mobile game market continues to grow, more users will prefer mobile games over other types of online entertainment. This is why the mobile game market has a lot of opportunities. With a strong foundation in the mobile gaming market, developers are focusing on building robust content that is accessible to everyone. Additionally, game makers are constantly coming up with new ways to expand the gaming market.

Game developers are making games for mobile platforms specifically. Additionally, gambling software manufacturers are spending a significant amount of time developing new gaming platforms that are targeted toward customer needs, interests, and expectations. According to a report by app analytics firm Distimo, the game industry accounts for 35% of the mobile gaming app revenue.

How Is the Mobile Gaming Industry Evolving?

Growth is the lifeblood of the mobile gaming industry. Mobile game development is becoming more popular with every passing day. With new devices and technologies being introduced, people are spending more time using the mobile internet. They are getting more time to access content and are also spending a lot of time using apps and games on their mobile devices. This leads to an increase in mobile gaming revenues and the growth of mobile game makers. The gaming market is expected to grow further. The global mobile gaming market accounted for $169383.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach $25813.1 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The mobile gambling industry is expected to grow further, with game publishers targeting the audience through social media and through game sites. According to a report by App Annie, the US mobile gaming market is expected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2019 to $5.5 billion in 2022. By 2013, the market is expected to reach $20 billion. The mobile game industry is predicted to become a significant part of the mobile game industry, especially as the market becomes more saturated.

The growth of the mobile gaming market can also be attributed to the growing interest in interactive and on-the-go gambling. It is estimated that there are now over 800 million smartphones in the world. According to another report, mobile devices and their apps accounted for over $14 billion in mobile advertising in the second quarter of 2022.

As more people use mobile devices, they are also increasing the time spent using the gadgets. According to a report by Statista, in 2019, the average time spent per day on smartphones increased to 8.7 hours. And we should admit that this is just the beginning. With modern mobile gaming content constantly being developed, this number will grow further for sure.