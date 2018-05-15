Spread the love







Motorola Moto G6 and G6 Play [Coming to India SOON!]

Motorola India has begun prodding the Moto G6 arrangement through its official web-based social networking channels. The Motorola twitter India page shared 14seconds video to promote their Moto G6 and Moto 6 Play, indicate that these model phone is coming to India!

#helloyou, gaming pros, techies, movie buffs, artists, photographers, explorers, fashionistas! Gear up for the #motog6 and #motog6play, designed with you in mind. Register now to be the first one to get all updates. https://t.co/7DwB9QAEkZ pic.twitter.com/n1RYPSy45Q — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 15, 2018

As you may know, the Moto G6 arrangement likewise has the G6 Plus, yet accessibility of each telephone will shift and it shows up the Plus won’t hit India.

Unfortunately, a correct declaration/dispatch date isn’t yet confirmed. But the advertising campaign has been started, we believe that it will arrive in India soon.

