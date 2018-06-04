Spread the love











5 (100%) 3 votes

Google Says These Are the Android Apps You Need

If you have an Android smartphone, then these are the apps you need to download in 2018! Google has an I/O Developer Conference each year, and host the Google Play Awards to highlight the finest applications for a number of different categories. These are the apps that were singled out for excellence in their respective fields.

The Best Well-Being App: Simple Habit

Simple Habit is a meditation app that empowers you to live your best life. When you’ve relaxed a little with the pokies New Zealand has to offer, use Simple Habit to reduce your stress, improve your focus, sleep more soundly, and breathe more easily.

The Best App for Accessibility: My Eyes

This application allows you to lend your eyes to a blind person by means of a live video connection. For instance, maybe they need help in checking the expiry date on their milk, or if their outfit matches?

If you keep meaning to give a little back, My Eyes makes it a hassle-free task accomplished at once. This app brings forth an interesting concept in that it illustrates how your smartphone can help serve communities you may not even be aware of.

The Best App for Social Impact: Khan Academy

Khan Academy is a learning application that assists with science, economics, and maths, and allows you to study these at your own pace.

Better your mind in your spare time and get a grip on the school subjects that always stumped you.

The Best App for Independent Gaming: Old Man’s Journey

Independent gaming is enjoying a surge of interest thanks to it becoming available on our mobile devices.

This platform is allowing developers the opportunity to tell less-known stories, like the journey Syrian refugees are faced with, for example, or the complicated narrative of an old man, highlighted in the Old Man’s Journey game.

This game allows you to explore the stories that make up an old man’s life, using his memories to guide you.

You will be asked to solve puzzles to make sense of the landscape surrounding you and take your character forward.

Best Community Building Game: Episode

Episode connects players, incentivises social interaction, and moulds communities during play. The app allows you to become a character in your favourite story, be it Mean Girls, Pretty Little Liars, or Pitch Perfect, and you decide how it all pans out.

Best Augmented Reality or Virtual Reality: BBC Earth: Life in VR

With this app you can experience the wonders of the natural world in virtual reality thanks to the BBC Earth application, available with the Google Daydream platform.

You can investigate the strange land animals the earth is heir to, find out how to train a horse , explore the mysteries of the deep blue sea, and discover what that world has to offer, all on your handheld device!

Get Connected and Explore Your World

Google has highlighted the finest mobile applications to enrich your day-to-day life, and these will provide you with the impetus you need to find out more about our world.

You can expect seamless connectivity and enjoy reduced costs as you find out more about what’s going on around you. Simplified communication allows you to instantly, securely, and directly access the tools and information you’re looking for.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

https://androidcure.com/must-have-applications/ https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/All-the-Android-Apps-You-Need.png https://androidcure.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/All-the-Android-Apps-You-Need-150x150.png Applications Sponsored Posts android apps,must have applications Google Says These Are the Android Apps You Need If you have an Android smartphone, then these are the apps you need to download in 2018! Google has an I/O Developer Conference each year, and host the Google Play Awards to highlight the finest applications for a number of different... Kai Sheng Kai Sheng cksonlinebusiness@gmail.com Administrator Androidcure











