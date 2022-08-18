New Crypto Coins Releases 2022

2022 turned out to be a difficult year for the crypto market, due to a range of events that affected the economy in the world. First, Bitcoin crashed when the Binance exchange temporarily blocked BTC withdrawals. Then, following the leading crypto, other digital assets also dropped in price. Besides, the coming economic crisis and FED policy contributed to the overall crypto market drop.

However, all the markets are cyclical, and the crypto market is no exception. Bullish trends replace bearish market trends. Even amid the massive collapse, we notice many new crypto projects released and listed on big crypto exchanges. Let’s talk about some of them in this article.

Up-And-Coming Crypto Projects In 2022

We’ve selected some promising crypto coins to watch:

Lucky Block (LBLOCK)

Green Satoshi Token (GST)

MOBOX (MBOX)

Voyager Token (VGX)

Cartesi (CTSI)

ApeCoin (APE)

Gala (GALA)

Let’s take a closer look at some of them.

Cartesi (CTSI)

Cartesi is a blockchain that allows the creation of decentralised applications on different chains. DApps developers can apply Python and Linux programming mechanisms for building apps on the Cartesi blockchain.

CTSI is the project’s token used for transaction fees. The token is received through the Proof-Of-Stake mechanism, so the more tokens the network participants have the bigger their chances of creating nodes.

The token emission is limited to 1 billion. As of August 2022, the crypto coin price is $0,1624. The market capitalisation is $11,9 million. The CTSI crypto coin price prediction is estimated at $0,76 – $0,62 by 2025.

ApeCoin (APE)

Probably everyone has heard of the popular NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club. So the APE crypto coin is closely connected with this NFT project, although it was not created directly by the NFT collection developers. The coin was airdropped to NFT owners as a reward. That spurred the APE popularity. APE was also claimed to be the token of the metaverse platform “the Otherside” developed by the same Bored Ape Yacht Club.

The crypto coin price is $7,38. Even though the APE rate dropped amid this bearish market trend, the project has all the chances to recover and boost its price. According to experts, the APE crypto coin price prediction is $25,414 by the end of 2023.

Gala (GALA)

Gala Games is a blockchain gaming platform with NFTs. Now 5 games are available on the platform, and some more are under development. The GALA crypto coin is used across the games on the platform for purchasing in-game items and rewarding players for successful gameplay. The Gala Games platform has received popularity among developers and players. This is a promising project that is expected to boost in the future.

The GALA crypto coin price is $0,06052. Analysts of WalletInvestor crypto coin price prediction forecast the coin rate at $0,189 for the next 12 months, so it is safe to say that GALA is a good option for long-term investment.

