New Fortnite Update Complete List – The Most Powerful Update

Below lists showing all the timeline of Fortnite update. Please bookmark this webpage to follow up the latest update of Fortnite. Enjoy Playing! –> Android Fortnite

12/7/2018 For this Season 5, Fortnite introduced the new changes to the map. A viking ship, desert station, and antiquated statues have showed up on the island, changing the universe of Fortnite as we probably am aware it. Over that, Fortnite’s initial four man vehicle has arrived! Bounce in a zippy ATK (All Terrain Kart) with your squad and reveal every new puzzle and areas, the conceivable outcomes are unfathomable!

17/17/2018 V5.0 Content Update. There are additional few weapons. Such as Submachine Gun (Battle Royale), Typewriter Assault Rifle (Save the World). Submachine Gun can be found in chest and floor loot, 19-20 base damage.

26/7/2018 Competition Solo Showdown

AWARDS:

1st Place: 50,000 V-Bucks

2nd – 4th Place: 25,000 V-Bucks

5th – 50th Place: 13,500 V-Bucks

51st – 100th Place: 7,500 V-Bucks

27/7/2018 Update of Solo Showdown competition rules –> HERE

30/7/2018 Playground mode was back on 25/7/18 and celebrating first birthday of fortnite. New updated version to v5.1

31/7/2018 New Content updated for v5.1. New weapon added. Guided Missile (Battle Royale), Fly Explosives (Battle Royale), Spyglass Sniper Rifle (Save the World),

7/8/2018 New weapon added. Double Barrel Shotgun (Battle Royale)

Steady Storm (Battle Royale)

This Storm sits tight for no player and there are no protected zones. Remain mindful of the guide and continue moving it to the focal point of the hover in the Steady Storm LTM.

Ragnarok, The Dark Viking (Save the World)

Another Mythic Outlander touches base with a ground shattering capacity, Seismic Impact!

Horde Challenges (Save the World)

Test your abilities and acquire bunches of plunder with week after week Horde Challenges.

