5 Online Games That Use Real Money

For centuries, people have been looking for new and innovative ways to pass the time and entertain themselves. In the last couple of decades, we have witnessed a technology revolution that was crucial for the development of the gaming industry. Today, the same sector counts billions of passionate players who regularly play CS:GO, World of Warcraft, Fortnite, etc.

This revolution has also made it possible for online casinos to appear and take over the iGaming sector. With thousands of online casino platforms, passionate gamblers don’t have to travel to a brick-and-mortar gambling facility — they can simply open their desktop or mobile browser and gain instant access to various casino games.

What makes casino games different from WoW, CS:GO, and other titles is that you can play them for real money and win cash prizes. They are, after all, classic casino games translated into the online gambling landscape.

Thanks to further technological advancements, these games offer an authentic and engaging gambling experience, even to seasoned gamblers looking for more excitement. So, if you want to learn more about the best games you can play for real money, keep reading.

Slots — Something for Everyone

Slot machines have been around for more than one century. Although they looked slightly different then than they do now, the gist hasn’t changed — it’s still impossible to predict the outcome. Their online variants employ an RNG (random number generator) to ensure an unpredictable result.

With the development of online casinos, slots gained even more attention and attracted millions of players from all corners of the world. The fact that online slots don’t require skills or experience makes them perfect for newbies and players who just want to take their minds off things and spin the reels.

Given that it’s such a competitive environment, game developers create innovative and one-of-a-kind slots that appeal to all tastes and preferences. While it’s impossible to know the exact number of slots, we can say that there is something for everyone — from classic three-reel titles to five-reel video slots with immersive gameplay.

What makes them even more attractive is their simplicity — all you need to do is set the bet amount, hit the Spin button, and let the RNG do its part. Who knows, if Lady Luck is on your side, you might even hit the jackpot! Poker — Test Your Skills

Usually, when people think of poker, they imagine a Wild Wild West scene with cowboys trying to prove who has the best poker face. No wonder one of the most popular game variants is called Texas Hold’Em!

As far as online casinos are concerned, their poker sections usually boast the following versions — Hold’Em, Omaha, Seven Card Stud, Caribbean Stud, Razz, Pai Gow, etc. Although this game requires knowledge and skill, some casinos will let you play for free. That way, you can practice, and once you develop a strong strategy, you can start playing for real money.

Just make sure to choose a casino which accepts multiple payment methods, as this is one of the biggest factors affecting fast casino payouts.

Roulette — Casino Classic

It’s impossible to imagine a casino without a roulette table. Every movie that features casino scenes will show people in fancy clothes playing roulette. Despite being one of the oldest games of chance, roulette requires more focus than slot machines, mainly because you need to follow certain rules.

But, don’t worry, you can still play the game, even if you’re a rookie. When playing the game, you can choose to bet on a number or a group of numbers, black or red, and also on odd or even numbers. As soon as the ball starts to slow down, you’ll notice how the adrenaline and suspense rise as players wait to see the outcome.

Although online casinos are famous for innovation, they still feature the classics, such as European, American, and French Roulette. However, if you want to try a different approach to the casino classic, you should go for Mini Roulette, Multi-Wheel Roulette, Progressive Roulette, etc.

Baccarat — Play Bond’s Game

Even if you’ve never seen a Bond movie, you know that the main character is a frequent casino visitor. But, if you thought he played poker or roulette, you’d be wrong. Bond’s favourite casino game is baccarat — a slightly less popular card game, but still loved by many experienced players worldwide.

Unlike poker or blackjack, baccarat is a game of pure chance. Usually, the game is played with eight decks of cards, but that can vary based on the variant you play. You bet on either the player or the bank while the dealer deals the cards and eventually reveals the winner.

Compared to slots and roulette, baccarat may seem more complicated, but it’s still an entertaining game. Once you learn the ropes, you can play for real cash and win some hefty prizes.

Blackjack — Intense Casino Game

If all you know about blackjack is that it has something to do with the number 21, you should probably stick to the free version until you learn more. Compared to poker, blackjack has a considerably lower house edge, meaning you’re more likely to win — but it doesn’t guarantee that you will.

Essentially, the goal of the game is to get as close as possible to the value of 21 with the cards you’ve been dealt. However, if you keep betting and you total more than 21, you will lose the money. The best combination you can get in the game is a ten and an ace.

Blackjack allows you to implement strategy and boost your odds of winning. However, you should practice first and get a feel for the game before coming up with a plan. Luckily, you can also find various blackjack guides to help you learn how to play the game in online casinos with ease.