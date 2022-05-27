Online Slots: Three themes worth spinning

When it comes to playing online at a casino site, there are a variety of games available to play at the touch of a button or a tap of a screen, from any device connected to the internet, wherever you may find yourself in the world. With this in mind, we wanted to explore some of the games an online casino offers players when scrolling through their virtual lobby, with a variety of themes and jackpots attached to them.

Follow us as we explore the online casino floor and delve deeper into some of the themes on offer.

Starburst

Take a trip to outer space where you’ll be able to not only play among the stars but win prizes hidden within their core. When entering Starburst, you’ll come to find that the stars in the night sky we believed were made from balls of energy seen from lightyears away, are in fact glistening gems of all colours, providing light and colour to all that spot them, wherever they may be in the galaxy.

A game set somewhere in space, with a glimmer of life in the distance, you’ll find the three rows and five reels are adorned with gem-like stars of purple, green, blue, orange and yellow, with a multicoloured gem-like star acting as a wild, as well as two spheres orbiting the reels too – a lucky seven sphere and a BAR sphere. When winning combinations are created, you’ll activate a big, bold, bright and colourful explosion across your screen, releasing stardust into the atmosphere, whilst collecting the prizes within. Are you up for a journey into the unknown amongst the stars?

Jade Charms

If you’re more into jewellery, Chinese jade jewellery to be exact, then this may be the perfect game for you. Set within a high-end boutique, cabinets filled with regal jade jewellery can be found behind five reels and three rows attached to twenty paylines, offering up the chance for you to win up to 200x your bet when you spin calligraphy style playing card symbols A – 9, pairs of jade earrings, jade bracelets, jade pendants and gorgeous jade rings around the reels hoping to land three or more to make a perfect match.

There are also golden cards that act as the game’s wild and a Free Spins card playing the role of a scatter symbol. If this wasn’t enough, at any point during gameplay you could see the jeweller’s white-gloved hand appear on the screen and pull something spectacular out of their Magic Box, containing prizes that could not only bump your bankroll but your gameplay too.

Lucky’s Fish and Chips

If you’d rather a game allowing you to play with your food, whilst transporting you to the coast, look no further than Lucky’s Fish and Chips slot, set along a wooden pier where nautical sounds help to set the scene as you spin the five reels and four rows filled with chippy delights. On this game’s menu you’ll find a portion of mushy peas, a bottle of vinegar, paper-wrapped chips, a fish and a full fish supper.

With no trip to the coast being complete without being followed by a seagull or two, you’ll also find a seagull flying its way around the reels, helping you to seek out the tastiest jackpot on offer – up to 9,000x your bet! Will you follow the trail of chips towards the top prize, or will your eyes be bigger than your belly?