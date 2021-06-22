Overview of The Latest Remote Work Technology Trends

The coronavirus situation has brought about an unprecedented interruption. Globally, a massive number of employees now work remotely without having to commute to their office premises. Fortunately, employees have remained productive and connected thanks to technology.

The numerous tech advancements have made remote workstations the new normal. Most organizations have resorted to hosting full-time remote staff, while others are leveraging a hybrid system comprising remote and on-premise functionalities.

With technology constantly evolving, more trends are coming up as businesses across the globe try to enjoy the convenience and efficiency of remote setups. Here are the latest trends in remote work technology:

Hybrid Remote Workstations

While most companies and tech leaders have migrated to fully remote setups, the most likely scenario for many organizations would be a hybrid comprising remote staff and on-premise operations. This modern setup will have some workers working entirely from home, while others will have to commute to their respective business premises.

Another practice that’s fast gaining popularity is the freedom to work both remotely and on-premise. Workers can now choose specific days to work from home and others where they’ll have to complete their tasks from the office.

Companies are also outsourcing talent and managing their partners remotely. For instance, it’s not common to find an in-house content writer for the company website. In this case, you can get the right professionals by checking out sites like Rank My Writer.

As organizations find the best ways to minimize the costs of running brick-and-mortar offices and teams get more distributed, most are now cementing the gap by opting for virtual workstations and co-working spaces.

Increased Demand for Cybersecurity and Telecommuting Solutions

The coronavirus pandemic has made companies readjust their priorities, and organizations now focus on achieving efficient and clear communication. As a result, both small and established businesses have reconsidered their information communication technologies and focus on the most efficient remote work software.

The popularity of video conferencing tools and staff productivity trackers is now immense, and the frequent reliance on these solutions is among the most remarkable work technology trends.

Increased reliance on telecommuting tools has brought about a high demand for top-shelf cybersecurity solutions. Companies that create SaaS (software-as-a-service) solutions now pay attention to app security. A Cisco report mentions that about 80% of organizations prioritize cybersecurity, and more companies plan to invest in security management.

Fewer Conference Calls

Conference calls have been used more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic. On average, organizations spend about 20% of their meeting budgets on the appropriate conference call tools as part of their strategy to expand their remote work setups. But as time passes, companies are now seeing a reduced number of conference calls.

With more workers handling their tasks remotely, the intrusiveness of conference calls is becoming more evident. As a result, organizations have started realizing that compensating the unavailable “human interaction” through frequent conference calls limits productivity. This is particularly true in remote setups where staff spend more time on calls.

As a result, organizations have reduced the time spent on these inefficient calls, and teams now dedicate their attention to the tasks at hand.

Increased Deployment of Cloud-Based Human Resource Solutions

Organizations across industries are striving to ensure all their remote teams enjoy a seamless experience. Companies also want their staff to have an easier time during the harsh pandemic times, stay engaged and boost productivity. A report by Digital Thoughts notes that up to 90% of workers acknowledge that working from home boosts their morale.

HR departments understand this and want to make the experience even better for their teams by adopting cloud-based HR tech solutions. These advanced, post-epidemic tools come with built-in support and capabilities, including virtual recruitments, staff onboarding, and employee training.

Growing Demand for Reskilling and Upskilling

The worldwide digitization trend has significantly transformed the skillset necessary to perform certain operations. In addition, the abrupt migration to remote work structures has brought about an urgent need for upskilling, and various surveys have confirmed this working trend.

A 2020 study dubbed the Future of Jobs report estimates that about 54% of workers must reskill by 2022. But what has brought about this need to upskill?

One primary reason is the recent migration from particular roles to prioritizing the company’s essential skills. Currently, managers are tasked with defining the appropriate skill set to help their team members adjust better and easily to the latest technology changes.

Final Thoughts

As the new normal continues to dawn on us, it’s clear that remote workstations will continue to be there even after the pandemic. As a result, decision-makers must comprehensively evaluate their office setups and identify the specific strengths and weaknesses of telecommuting for their respective firms. It’s also essential to adapt to the new realities fast.

Precisely focusing on the above remote work technology trends will help you survive the digitized, post-pandemic era.