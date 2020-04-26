How To Pick a Good and Free Fax Number

You might be thinking that in this era of digital documents and paperless offices paper and ink fax machines are reaching their time of retirement. To your astonishment, fax is still the need for the time when you have to send a document to some government offices.

You can fulfill the love for this old school technology without touching the machine through desktop-fax software and services. With online faxing any document you create on your computer can be sent to a fax machine via email or the web and incoming faxes will be turned into email attachments.

Internet faxing is a hosted service, meaning you have to subscribe to an online faxing service that acts as the translator between email end and fax machine end. For sending or receiving fax via the internet you still need a fax number.

There are several ways to get a free fax number online. One of them is through Google fax number.

What is Google Fax Number?

Faxing through Google, for example, faxing via Gmail is like sending emails using the landline. Their online faxing services play their part by translating fax signals to and from Gmail.

These online fax services provide you a free fax number which you can use to send and receive faxes without all the hassle of telephone lines and fax machines.

Fax number is like an identification number that you must know to send the fax to someone.

How does the Fax Number provided by CocoFax work?

Getting your very own fax number is a child’s soup. One of the best and trusted online services is CocoFax.

CocoFax provides you a free internet fax number and converts the TIFF file sent by the fax machine on your fax number to a pdf file and you can have it in your Gmail inbox. The reverse happens when you send the fax to the fax machine.

What Fax Number Should I Choose?

While using traditional methods you have to call your telephone provider and ask for an additional fax number. If you are using CocoFax you don’t have to. You can get a fax number free of cost for a month and later you can choose the subscription plan to make it permanent.

CocoFax will give you the privilege of choosing the fax number. This sometimes leaves people confused as to which number they should opt for. Here are some of the examples of fax numbers that are prominent and easy to remember.

Toll-free number:

These numbers are useful for busy phone lines. Toll-free numbers have 1-800 prefixes but other prefixes are also available like 844, 855, and so on.

Vanity number:

Everyone loves vanity numbers. Due to their professional and convenient looks, they are hard to get.

Local fax numbers:

Local fax numbers resemble local codes or phone numbers. If you want to emit vibes of trustworthy business these are the best for you.

Easy to remember the number:

These numbers are like those used by the advertisement companies on TV like 555-BUY-THIS. They are easy to remember so people cannot forget them no matter what.

With CocoFax you can choose any number you want from these categories.

Requirements for getting fax number and sending fax online

There are two things that you need for this purpose. These are:

Gmail ID:

You need a Gmail address to send a fax via Gmail and you may already have it. You need a Gmail ID for using CocoFax services.

A CocoFax Account

CocoFax acts as a translator between Gmail and interface and fax interface. CocoFax provides a fax number free of cost which appears on the fax you send to other people.

For stepwise procedure and further information about CocoFax accounts click here.

Stepwise guide for faxing via Gmail:

Step 1: by availing 30 days free trial, get registered with CocoFax using the Gmail address you will use to send and receive the fax. There you can select the free fax number and use it for 30 days.

Step 2: After signing up, open Gmail and choose the option to create a new email which will open a new email popup

Step 3: in the ‘TO’ field enter the fax number or receiver followed by ‘@cocofax.com’.for example if the fax number is 123456, you will enter 123456@cocofax.com

The subject field is optional; you can either fill it or leave it empty.

At the end attach the document you want to fax. You can select multiple documents using CocoFax. The possible supported formats for the fax are: doc, docx, xls, xlsx, png, jpg.

Step 4: click on the ‘send’ button. CocoFax will translate it and send it to the destinations.

You will receive a confirmatory mail in your inbox

Receiving the fax via Gmail:

For receiving the fax there are no steps to be followed. You will not miss any of the fax even if you are not online all the time. You can check all the faxes in your Gmail inbox.

Send a fax directly using CocoFax browser:

Steps are almost the same

Step 1: You have to subscribe to the 30 days free trial of CocoFax. CocoFax will provide you a free fax number. You can avail of the freedom of selecting any number from the given list.

Step 2: from the CocoFax website log into your account and you will reach the CocoFax dashboard whereby clicking on the ‘send fax’ button in the corner you can open a fax creation popup.

Step 3: Now you can draft your fax. In the ’To’ field, you just have to enter the fax number of the receiver and nothing else. Adding cover page and text in the ‘subject field’ is up to you.

After attaching the document click on the ‘send’ button. CocoFax will transmit your fax to the receiver.

Receive fax via CocoFax:

To check your received faxes, you can log into your CocoFax account. Once you are on your dashboard, you can head over to the inbox folder. You will be notified of every fax via email.

Endnote:

The best and trustworthy option for getting an online fax number is CocoFax. Unlike traditional methods, you don’t need a landline for this. CocoFax provides you multiple options and you can choose any number suitable for your business, for 30 days free of cost. You can either use the CocoFax browser or send the fax via Gmail.