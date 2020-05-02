How to Play the Lottery on Your Phone

The use of mobile phones has proliferated worldwide, and the smartphone revolution is not showing signs of stopping soon. Today, you can use your smartphone to play the lottery.

Mobile gaming revenue was 50.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to account for 50% of the global games market. Although the mobile lottery is in the development stage, you can play online lotteries using various sites and apps. Online lotteries have made it easy to purchases tickets from any location.

Playing Lottery Online Using Your Phone

Mobile gambling is overtaking online casinos, including desktop gambling. The phone provides a convenient and safe method to play the lottery.

This saves you time and the hassle of checking available lottery tickets in the brick and mortar stores. It also relieves you the worry of missing out on massive wins and losing a ticket.

Step by Step Guide

Are you wondering how to start playing online? Do not fret. Below is a step by step guide on how to start gambling in online lotto companies using your phone.

1. Sign Up

It’s the first step and it’s free. This process is seamless, typically taking less than a minute. You can easily sign up on the welcome page by filling in personal details and email address.

Once you click “Create a new account” button, you are good to go. If you already have an account, you only need to log in.

2. Fund Your Account

After creating an account, you’ll be able to fund your account. Fortunately, there are numerous multiple payment methods at your disposal.

You simply have to add funds under the “My Account” option and choose your preferred payment methods such as bank transfers, debit cards, and credit cards.

Note that you will use the same payment method for withdrawal purposes.

3. Choose Your Lottery

Lottery companies offer a vast variety of lottery games. You can choose your favorite lottery from the collection available on the main menu. Simply click on a specific lottery to explore and play.

4. Select Ticket Number

The next step is filling in your ticket. The lottery ticket page contains the main area where you select the ticket number.

You can also request an automatically-generated ticket number. Some companies allow you to select several numbers, which increases the chance of winning.

5. Submit Your Ticket

Lastly, you should submit your ticket. An ideal site should allow you to edit, delete, or verify your ticket and view the selection.

Complete your transactions by clicking submit and proceed. The online lottery company will then send a purchase notification, draws, and win via email. You can either withdraw your funds after winning or continue playing.

6. Win Easily Using App

Smartphones enable you to play lottery stress-free using an app. Lottoland lets you compare the best lotteries. The app has an intuitive user interface that allows you to check results right there. Also, you can easily and quickly get your ticket and check winning numbers.

Basically, you need to download and install the app. The installation process is quite fast and easy. Using a mobile app is reliable and secure. It enables you to log in and place a bet anytime in the comfort of your home or while traveling.

3 Key Benefits of Using Mobile App to Play Lottery

Mobile money has made it easy to wager your money using mobile devices. Using an app makes playing the lottery a breeze.

Here are the benefits you’ll reap by using a mobile app to play:

1. Security is Guaranteed

Mobile requires you to verify your identity when creating a profile. When you buy lottery tickets, the app registers them under your name.

This enhances safety by lowering the risk of fraudulent claims.

2. Save Time

Going to a store to purchase lottery tickets is time-consuming. Sometimes you may even find a long queue requiring you to wait even longer.

You don’t want to waste your time every time you want to purchase a ticket. Play the lottery online using your phone and save your energy and time.

3. Allows You to Play Remotely

Playing lottery over the phone offers you unmatched freedom, unlike buying from a physical shop.

With a mobile app, you can place bets anytime, anywhere. You only need an internet connection, and you are good to go.

Play the Lottery with Ease

Without a doubt, the benefits of playing online outweigh the traditional methods. You can enjoy betting on your favorite games comfortably and securely on your phone.

The best part is, the apps are available in android and apple versions. Alternatively, you can use the company website. It’s time to try playing online using your phone.