To this day, there are over 20,000 cryptocurrencies. No wonder investors become perplexed by such a wide range, particularly when several technologies appear to be tackling the same issues.

You can expand your market knowledge by learning how Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) differ. These two assets offer a number of advantages over blockchains from earlier generations. They do, however, play several roles, some of which overlap.

In this post, we will compare DOT vs SOL to determine which is superior.

Solana (SOL)

Ukrainian computer expert Anatoly Yakovenko created Solana in 2017. The inability of the blockchain to perform numerous transactions while upholding its decentralized nature is the major issue that Solana seeks to address. Only 7 and 30 transactions per second may be validated by the two biggest crypto blockchains, Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively. In comparison, centralized financial services like Visa, which can process nearly 24,000 transactions per second, are much faster.

Yakovenko suggested that this issue might be resolved by including an “internal clock” in the blockchain process. By doing this, it is possible to greatly speed up blockchain transactions while maintaining the system’s decentralized nature. Solana employs a new consensus method that combines PoH and PoS models.

Developers (individual or institutional) can program their protocols, applications, platforms, and more on Solana because it is a smart contract programmable environment. Its objective is to displace established markets like Nasdaq and centralized financial institutions.

Polkadot (DOT)

The idea for Polkadot initially came to light in 2016 when one of the Ethereum co-founders, Gavin Wood, published the Polkadot Whitepaper. Additionally, he invented the Solidity programming language, which is used for smart contracts on the Ethereum platform, and was a key contributor to its development.

Polkadot seeks to address interoperability and sustainability, two of the biggest problems facing the blockchain sector. PoW consensus is used by many older blockchain networks, including Bitcoin and Ethereum (which has eventually switched to the PoS model), to execute transactions. This model requires a lot of processing power and electricity.

PoW is, therefore, environmentally hazardous, a problem that needs to be fixed to guarantee the industry’s continued success.

Additionally, the interoperability problem has been created by the growth of so many blockchain networks over the past few years. Every blockchain ecosystem has a unique way of operation. Also, practically all of these blockchains run as closed networks, which prevents them from communicating with one another.

Both of these issues are addressed by Polkadot innovation — parachains. Parachains work in parallel and interact with each other.

Moreover, Polkadot is the blockchain with the lowest carbon footprint because it uses a nominated-PoS consensus architecture, which enables the protocol to read and approve transactions quickly without using any sophisticated computer resources. Cross-chain communication is made possible by the multi-chain structure without jeopardizing network security.

SOL and DOT Tokenomics

Solana Polkadot Market cap $8 billion $6.9 billion Circulating supply 370,761,078 SOL 1,155,856,497 DOT TPS 65k 1k Average fee $0.0015 $1 Number of validators 700 300 Transaction latency 0.4 sec 2 min

Conclusion

The two blockchains are among the most developed technologies in the sector, which have attracted significant institutional interest.

Solana is the fastest blockchain on the market, able to handle around 65,000 tps. Polkadot, which can only validate roughly 1,000 transactions during the same time period, is clearly outperformed by it.

Polkadot, the blockchain with the lowest carbon footprint at the moment, is far superior to Solana in terms of sustainability and interoperability. Polkadot wins the award in this regard.

Consequently, the two projects are so diverse that it is impossible to judge which is better. The only thing for sure is that the goal of Polkadot and Solana is to enhance the way cryptocurrencies are utilized to enhance people's lives.