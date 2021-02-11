PPC Or SEO: What Should You Choose First?

PPC and SEO both are the hottest buzzwords in the world of digital marketing and business that have recently moved online want to know more about it. Both the practices are extremely important for the growth of any business regardless of its industry.

If you are confused which technique to begin with first and what are the things to prioritize to get the maximum results, we have got you covered. In this article we will have a closer look at both of these practices and also know the real-life scenarios where they fit the best. But before we dive into the differences, let’s first know about them in a brief.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

You must have heard that SEO Services is good for business as it brings more organic visitors to your site and offers you more chances to make sales. SEO is a long-term profit process which takes both time and effort to practice. In this process, a website is ranked based on some search terms to drive more traffic to the site. If a user is searching for best shoes under $100, and if your site has that content which is of great quality, you might rank at the first position.

Pay Per Click (PPC)

PPC marketing practice is for those who want to make quick sales regardless of their website’s organic positions, and SEO status. In this model, you basically run ads related to your products or services, and interested people will click on it to know more about what you are selling. You need to pay every time when someone clicks on your ad. This is a short-term process in terms of results— your ads will only be visible until you have added funds to your account.

The way to get the best performance is to use both

Many industries experts have an opinion that businesses should go for the right combination of both the services. This is because SEO will give long-term stability to the business and PPC will give an instant boost to your product sales traffic when you need it.

But it’s not possible for many businesses to allocate sufficient budget to carry out both the practices so below are the best scenarios that will help to make a decision.

Use Search engine optimization when:

Below are some best-case scenarios that will help you understand the purpose of SEO in a comprehensive manner:

If you are okay with the long-haul process

Search Engine Optimization is a core digital marketing practice that needs patience, knowledge, and strategy. If you are okay with the organic and gradual growth of your brand, then SEO is for you. However, once your website gains certain authority and becomes popular, the SEO acts as a catalyst for your business and brings sales without any efforts. Sometimes, SEO takes months to show results and in such cases, you need to be very patient because it’s all worth it.

Do you have existing organic traffic?

SEO could also be beneficial for you if your website is already having some organic traffic. When your site already ranks for certain keywords, then it becomes much easier for you to pace up the SEO process and leverage that existing traffic. In this condition, you can double your traffic and bring more customers to your business.

If you are looking for constant growth

Search engine optimization is for those who believe in constant and steady growth for the business. You can say that SEO keeps adding some value to your business on a daily basis and it brings benefits in a compounding way. When your team will practice SEO on a constant basis, it will surely reward you with more traffic, authority and sales over a period of time.

Scenarios when you should prioritize PPC:

So, after knowing the benefits of SEO packages, let’s jump into PPC and know what are the core benefits of adopting it for your business.

You need quick brand awareness

If you are a startup or you are completely new to the market, then you should consider PPC for your business as it will help you reach more people in less time. With PPC, you can target people based on your service and run the ads. There are high chances that people will click in your ad to know more about what you are offering to them.

Arriving on the top of organic results

The second most important thing to note that PPC can help you beat all the big players of the industry and sit in the first position over the organic results. When anyone will search for something that you are selling, your ad will appear on the top. This will help you gain more traffic and leads for your business.

All you need to pick the right keywords and optimize your ads well so that you can run them at an optimized cost and boost your profitability.

If you are into eCommerce business:

When you are in a competitive niche like eCommerce, it’s highly recommended that you should practice both the techniques to attract as many customers as possible. A sound SEO strategy will help you get constant growth. And on the other side, a PPC strategy will help you get a boost when you have new products or sell or promote your business.

All you need to strategize your marketing budget efficiently and start with both the strategies. If you don’t have an in-house team then it’s highly recommended that you should hire a professional SEO reseller to get started.

Once you practice both the strategies over a period of time, then you will notice a significant growth in all aspects of your business. Be it onboarding more customers, selling more services, or boosting your brand visibility, the growth is immense.

So, now you know which strategy to pick for your business based on your requirements and business goals. Don’t forget to gauge your marketing efforts so that you can improve the strategies to achieve even more.