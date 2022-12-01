A progressive jackpot is the most desired prize for a gambler. It can instantly make you rich and change your life dramatically.

Winning a jackpot is not an easy thing. We’ll tell you how you can do that at an online casino NZ and explain all the nuances of progressive prizes.

What Is Jackpot?

A jackpot is a massive prize a player can win at an online casino. It’s usually at least a few tens or hundreds of thousands of NZD in size. The biggest jackpots reach millions of dollars. For example, a lucky player has won $23.6 million in the Absolutely Mad Mega Moolah slot machine in 2021. It’s around 35 million NZD.

A jackpot may have a fixed payout or a progressive prize. The first one doesn’t change with time. It’s the same until someone wins it.

Progressive jackpots grow every time any player bets real money in the jackpot network.

There are several levels of jackpot rewards in New Zealand casinos:

Game-tailored Jackpot – a prize that is connected only to one game;

Local Jackpot – a reward that unites several games, but within one casino;

Network Jackpot – a progressive jackpot that’s connected to a set of games throughout many casinos.

Jackpot rewards are often categorized by size. The division is the following:

Mini;

Minor;

Major:

Mega/Grand.

What Games Offer Jackpots?

Jackpot prizes, including progressive rewards, may be tailored to different types of gambling games. The most common choice is pokies. There are lots of pokie machines with jackpots developed by providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, Yggdrasil, Playtech, RTG, and other studious.

The most famous jackpot gaming titles in the best New Zealand casinos are:

Mega Moolah;

Aztec Millions;

Major Millions;

Megasaur;

Millionaire Genie.

Jackpots can also be tailored to table & card games, but that’s a rare case. Some New Zealand online casinos will offer you blackjack and poker games with progressive prizes. Jackpot usually works as a bonus and you sometimes need to place a side bet to participate in the draw.

How do I Win a Jackpot?

There’s no universal method how to win a jackpot. All casino games use Random Number Generation, so the final outcome is all about luck. What you can do is play in the way to get more winning opportunities.

Consider these tips: