How to record a meeting on Google Meet

Google Meet is an application that works for virtual meetings and can be used online on computers, iPhones and Android. In this guide, we’ll help you record videos of Google Meet meetings on the computer, iPhone, Android, and store them, so you can watch them again.

Well, sometimes there are times when you want to record a meeting you are currently participating in on Google Meet.

For example, because the meeting contains an explanation from your teacher or lecturer who is doing online learning.

So, in order for you to learn it and be able to repeat the material delivered, then recording it is a good idea.

Likewise, if the meeting is a directive from the boss where you work, recording it is also a good idea so that you can revisit it at a later time.

For paid Google Workspace users, there is actually a built-in feature that allows us to record Google Meet directly. However, it is only for paid users and only the administrator or the one who created the meeting can do it.

So, the question is, can we free users to record the meeting we participate in on Google Meet? The answer is, of course, you can, but with the help of a third-party screen recording application.

How to record Google Meet meetings on Android

The following are the steps to record Google Meet on Android:

Download the screen recording app from the Google Play Store; Open the screen recording app, then start recording; Once the recording has started, open the Google Meet app; Once the meeting is over, stop recording.

There are quite a few screen recording apps in the Google Play Store, you can use any of them.

Most of these apps are free and contain ads.

How to record a Google Meet meeting on iPhone

On iPhone, it’s even easier. You don’t need to download a screen recording app because the iPhone already has this feature by default.

Here’s the full guide:

Open your Google Meet app; After that, swipe down to open Control Center; Tap the Screen Recording button; Then the recording will start; When you are done with the meeting, tap the Screen Recording button again to stop recording.

You can view the recording in the Photos app on your iPhone.

Recording a Google Meet meeting on a computer

Here’s how to record a meeting if you want a computer or laptop user:

Download OBS Studio, then install it on your computer; Open the browser you are currently using for Google Meet meetings; Open the OBS Studio application, then record the screen; Record the Google Meet screen until completion.

For those of you who don’t know, OBS Studio is available for almost all desktop operating systems, from Linux to macOS to Windows. So, you don’t have to worry about your computer not being able to use it.

That’s all about how you can record meetings on Google Meet. If you find any trouble recording Google Meet videos, do let us know. You can drop your comments in the below section. We would be happy to help you.