Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs. Poco X3 NFC: Which Is Better?

About a week ago, Xiaomi unveiled its new Redmi Note 10 series, with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 as the entry-level model. Both by price and features, the device enters to compete directly with the Poco X3 NFC, a phone launched by the same brand a few months ago. But what are the differences between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Poco X3 NFC, and is it worth paying more for the more expensive model? We see.

The prices indicated in the article could vary over time, so from AndroidCure.com, we limit ourselves to analyze the differences as of publication.

A Very Similar Design, In Spite Of Everything

At least in terms of physical appearance, since both smartphones share construction (glass and metal) and design lines, except for the back, which differs both for the camera module and the glass finish (matte on the Redmi Note 10 and glossy on the Poco X3). Where we do find differences is in the dimensions of the two devices. The Poco X3 is not only taller and wider but also thicker and heavier.

We are talking about a difference of 0.5 centimeters in height, 0.2 centimeters in width, and more than 1 centimeter in thickness. In weight, the Poco X3 exceeds the Redmi Note 10 by almost 40 grams. And this is due, in part, to the format and dimensions of the screen, which we will talk about next.

Otherwise, the two phones share connections (3.5-millimeter jack, USB Type-C…), as well as speaker design, which in both cases are dual with stereo sound, and IP53 protection to dust and splashes.

AMOLED VS IPS, The Battle Is Served

With this new generation, Xiaomi has decided to go for AMOLED panels to improve the image quality offered to its devices. The Redmi Note 10 comes with a 6.45-inch AMOLED screen with up to 700 nits of maximum brightness and 1,100 nits at peak level. The Poco X3, meanwhile, features a 6.67-inch panel with IPS technology and 120 Hz frequency. The maximum brightness level, in this case, is 450 nits, an amount that is far from the 700 of its rival. Both feature Full HD+ resolution.

Beyond the technical differences, the screen of the Poco X3 is faster when displaying images and animations, something that is especially noticeable in the user experience with games and applications with scrolling lists. The Redmi Note 10, on the other hand, has a higher quality panel, with completely pure blacks and more vivid colors. The screen is also brighter, which helps improve outdoor visibility.

Processor And Memory: Snapdragon The Order Of The Day

Let’s move on to one of the most interesting sections of the two phones. On the one hand, the Xiaomi model has a Snapdragon 678 processor, along with 4 and 6 GB of RAM and two storage options of 64 and 128 GB. The same amount of RAM and ROM we find in the Poco X3 NFC, although in this case, the phone mounts the Snapdragon 732G, a more powerful model if possible than the chip that mounts the Redmi Note 10.

The difference in chips also affects the connectivity of the two smartphones. In this case, the Poco X3 has NFC for mobile payments and Bluetooth 5.1. The Redmi Note 10, on the other hand, has Bluetooth 5.0 and lacks NFC. It should be noted that the latter has Android 11 as standard, while the Poco X3 came out with Android 10, although the update is already being rolled out in some countries, including Spain.

In any case, the Poco X3 should give a better user experience in running games and heavy applications, in addition to the processor and RAM, by the refresh rate of its screen. Another no less important detail is that the Poco X3 already has some third-party ROMs because of the popularity of its processor.

Photographic Section: The Poco X3 Takes The Top Spot

And the reason is that the Redmi Note 10 has the same photographic section as its predecessor, the Redmi Note 9. Specifically, the phone has four cameras on its rear of 48, 8, 2, and 2 megapixels. On the side of the Poco X3 we find four other cameras of 64, 13, 2 and 2 megapixels.

Beyond the resolution, the Poco X3 uses the Sony IMX682 as the main sensor, one of the most reliable cameras in the mid-range, with a level of detail, dynamic range and focus superior to what the Redmi Note 9 offered us last year. The secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens is also superior in general terms, unlike the two remaining 2-megapixel sensors, which in both cases share specifications. The good news is that both are compatible with Google’s GCam app, which allows us to elevate the results in terms of quality.

If we focus on the front camera, the Poco X3 NFC once again takes the cake, since the resolution and focal aperture are higher (20 megapixels and f/2.2 aperture) than those of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, with 13 megapixels and f/2.45 focal aperture. The good news is that both have facial unlocking, although this is done via software.

Very Even Battery Life And Charging

That’s right, or at least that’s what the data suggests. Both mobile phones have a 33 W charging system, as well as a battery of 5,000 and 5,160 mAh respectively.

The higher consumption of the processor and the screen of the Poco X3 should be defrayed by the extra 160 mAh of the battery, while the results should be similar. In a real usage scenario, the figures should be around a day and a half of autonomy. In terms of charging, the total time should be close to an hour, depending on the remaining battery percentage.

Conclusions: Opinions, And Price, Which Mobile Is Worth Buying?

After analyzing the main differences between the Redmi Note 10 vs Poco X3, it’s time to draw conclusions, which once again are conditioned by the price.

As of today, the Redmi Note 10 has not yet gone on sale officially in our country, although it is known that its starting price will be 200 euros. The Poco X3, on the other hand, can be found in some third-party stores (eBay, Amazon…) for just over 180 euros (its official price is 230 euros). Is it worth opting for the more modern model? It depends, although the truth is that the balance leans towards the Poco X3.

In addition to being a more complete phone in general terms (better processor, faster screen, more solvent photographic section), the base version has 6 GB of RAM, unlike the Redmi Note 10, which has 4 GB. Looking ahead, this may limit the performance of the phone over time, as well as support in terms of updates. If, on the other hand, we prioritize the dimensions of the phone, the model to choose will be the Redmi Note 10, since the Poco X3 is not a mobile phone suitable for all hands.

In any case, it is not ruled out that Xiaomi launches a promotion that reduces the price of the Redmi Note 10 temporarily to bring them closer to 170 or 180 euros. We will have to wait for the official release of the phone to know the starting value, which will probably match what is expected. If we take the Redmi Note 9 series as a reference, it is most likely that its price will be close to 160 euros after a few months.