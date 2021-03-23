Want to learn how to remove YouTube ads on Android? We show you the different options you have at your fingertips.

If you are a frequent YouTube user but find the advertising annoying, you might be interested in learning how to remove YouTube ads on Android.

Keep in mind that ads are what allow you to enjoy your YouTube videos for free. Therefore, in principle, there is no free and totally legal way to remove ads from the video network.

The legitimate way that the service has programmed is by signing up for YouTube Premium. The paid service of the application to watch videos allows you to both permanently end the advertising and save videos to watch them when you have no Internet connection or to play music with the app in the background.

The problem? YouTube Premium is, as its name suggests, a paid service. The price of this service is in principle 12 euros per month, although there are offers in family and student plans. If all you are interested in is listening to music, you can also opt for a slightly cheaper option. This is YouTube Music, which costs 10 euros per month, and also has different offers for discounted prices.

Remove ads using Adblock for YouTube.

Adblock for YouTube

If you are not willing to pay to remove ads, another option you have at your disposal is to use Adblock YouTube.

The problem is that this option won’t allow you to remove ads in the YouTube app, you’ll have to enter from a browser. But it’s perfectly possible to use it in Chrome for Android, so you can watch your favorite videos on your smartphone without ads. It’s a bit more cumbersome than signing up for YouTube Premium, but it has the advantage of being free.

To start using it, we recommend that you enter the Adblock website and download its application for Android. This tool will allow you to prevent ads from appearing on your favorite websites, not only on YouTube but also on others like Twitch or Facebook. Of course, it is important that you keep in mind that in principle it is an application designed for Samsung phones, so if you have another brand you may encounter problems.

Trick To Remove Advertising On YouTube

If Adblock has not convinced you and you are looking for another trick to remove advertising on YouTube, you have other options at your fingertips. One of them is the OGYoutube application. It is an alternative app that allows you to access all the content you have on YouTube, but in an application that is not the original.

And this application is totally free and has no advertising. In addition, you do not need to have root on your phone, so you can install it easily. The only thing you have to keep in mind is that it is not in the Play Store, so you will have to install it as a third-party app.

This app will also allow you to play YouTube music in the background and make downloads, even directly in MP3 format.

The only problem with this app is that it is not updated very often, so sometimes it has stability problems. But in principle, it is quite well rated by users and allows you to do almost everything you need.