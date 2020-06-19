The Latest Backup Software Review – MiniTool ShadowMaker 3.2

Every day, we process huge amounts of data on various devices, and most of us still don’t think that the hardware may stop working and the data may be difficult to recover. Awareness of the need for backups is constantly growing, which is especially important in companies where data loss can complicate business operations.

About backup

Backup or a backup copy is a copy of files that can be recovered after losing or damaging the original ones (regularly as a result of computer failure, malware infection or accidental deletion).

Why is backup so important?

If you have little photos and files on your computer or mobile devices that just don’t matter much to you, then maybe your data loss won’t be as severe. However, the problem arises when it comes to data that vital to you. The situation can be even more severe when it comes to company data loss, which makes the company bankrupt.

If, by the way, we are dealing with data theft, it can even lead to billions of losses, which will result from the penalties imposed and loss of confidence on the part of customers. The interest in the issue of data security is still growing for most individual users and enterprises of all sizes.

MiniTool ShadowMaker 3.2

No one is immune to the loss of valuable data and everyone should be properly prepared for it. Data and information are quickly becoming the most valuable resource of the 21st century, so it is extremely important for every individual and company to have comprehensive plans for data backup and disaster recovery. Check why you need backups and get familiar with our option for data backup and disaster recovery.

MiniTool ShadwoMaker is a powerful tool that will allow us to backup and synchronize our data. The files to which we back up can be stored without compression or encryption. Thanks to the power of this program, we will be able to find and restore any backup in a simple and quick way, and thanks to the synchronization feature, we will be able to synchronize the contents of two different folders in a few seconds.

MiniTool ShadowMaker is an 81.4 MB download and works on all versions of Windows. And the latest version came to 3.2. I’m sure you’ll enjoy using this backup software.

Free: This version supports backing up your local computer. It also allows the synchronization of local files. It is for your very basic backup consideration.

Paid: The professional version has all the benefits of the free edition and includes additional features such as the ability to create backups in remote computers. It also allows you to perform scheduled tasks. Its starting price for the license is only $29.00.

System Requirements

Windows 10/8.1/8/7 (All versions).

Windows Server 2008/2012/2016/2019 (All versions).

Hard disk with at least 1.5 GB of free disk space for installation.

Highlighted Features

The combination of different data backup technologies in one solution increases MiniTool ShadowMaker’s flexibility and allows you to create an optimal data backup strategy tailored to your specific needs, the excellent backup software owns some stunning features but not limited as the following.

Files/System/Disk Backup Free

Safe System Restore

File Sync

WinPE Bootable Media Builder

Schedule Backup

When to back up? There are no rigid rules on how often to backup. Of course, it’s best when the data changes. Most backup systems save all information once and then update new or overwrite any information that has changed.

There is no more effective methods of protecting against the effects of data loss than backups, especially a regular one. That is why the functional backup schedule is so important, MiniTool ShadowMaker 3.2 allows you to automatically backup at a specified time on a daily or weekly basis, or when certain events occur. This ensures peace of mind without the need for manual supervision.

The software also offers a wide range of backup types to balance file size and storage. Of them, a full backup is time-consuming and produces large image files, but make recovery quick and painless. Incremental backup is fast and creates small image files because it stores changes since the last backup. You can also configure a differential backup if you want to apply a moderate approach to backups.

How to Back Up

After launching MiniTool ShadowMaker, a pop-up window will appear that asks you to choose a computer to manage, the local one, or a remote one.

When you hit the Connect button of a local computer (while the remote one will ask you to input a valid IP address, it gives us quick access to various tools and functions that we can use to do a backup or things related. We will also have assistants who will help us create new backup and synchronization profiles, as well as restore and manage files. Let alone the logs, tools, and feedback.

To start with, you need to select a source you specify for the backup operation. To select a source folder, click the source sector. You are allowed to backup Disk and Partitions, Folders, and Files.

Next, you will select the destination path, just do as you select a source folder.

After all, these done, you can just hit back up now and a pop-up will appear to confirm that if you really want to do the backup instantly or maybe later, just hit “Yes” or “No”. And the sync feature works the same way, but it is another story.

Thanks to this powerful program, we also have a log containing all the history of work done with files contained every time we make a backup. Thanks to this function we will be able to track the operations.

To restore files from a backup, simply select them from the list of backups created under the specified profile and click Restore. You can also explore the folder where the backup was saved and select individual files from it instead of restoring the entire folder.

The Conclusion

The safest method of creating a backup is to constantly make backup copies of new data using the appropriate program like MiniTool ShadowMaker. The entire disk is backed up much less often. Many users use short-term file backups that automatically save to one of the storage media. You can also archive those files that are necessary for the proper functioning of programs, and leave less important ones unprotected.

MiniTool ShadowMaker 3.2 gives your data an extra layer of protection and start backing up your data regularly. Backups should be stored in a secure place – on an external data carrier, permanently disconnected from the main device or in cloud storage.

Also, remember that backups allow you to recover valuable information not only in the event of malware attacks. It is also a protection against the effects of a device failure or theft.