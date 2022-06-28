Rummy vs. Andar Bahar- Who Wins the Battle Of Best Cash Game Online

Casino games like Rummy and Andar Bahar are very popular cash games online that are packed with fun and a chance of earning decent cash if you play smartly and within your budget. Online Rummy has a massive following in India and can be tricky for beginners. It is a card game where you aim to improve the hand you dealt at the beginning of the game. It was done in two ways: drawing cards from the stock (or pile) or picking a card thrown by your opponent while discarding another card from your hand simultaneously. On the other hand, Andar Bahar is a very simple yet top-rated cash game in India and has its origins in India. This card game aims to pick which side, Andar or Bahar, will have the card that matches the joker card. So, out of the two popular real cash-earning games, which one is better? Rummy or Andar Bahar? Let’s find out.

Online Rummy Cash games in India

The total number of decks used in online rummy is between 2 to 3 based on the number of players and the type of the game. Let’s learn how to play the Rummy cash game in India.

⮚ Objective of Rummy

The main objective of playing real cash earning games in India is to earn cash rewards and have fun. The main goal of Rummy play is to declare or meld cards in two main types of combinations.

Sequence/Runs: 3 or more cards of the same suit placed in consecutive order like 8,9,10, J or 4, 5, 6, etc. These are named pure sequence and impure sequence if there is a joker.

Sets: 3 or 4 of a kind in the same rank, like 7, 7 , 7.

⮚ Rummy Terms

Melding: It involves taking a combination of cards from your hand and placing it face-up on the table in front of you. Runs and sets are two types of melding involved in rummy.

Layoff: It involves placing a card from your hand to meld or declare that’s already on the table

Discard: When you play a card from your hand on an elevation of the discard pile, it is known as discarding. Thus, at the end of each turn, you are allowed to get rid of one card by discarding.

⮚ Rules

Rummy is played with two decks of cards, each having a joker.

Face cards like a king, queen, Jack, and Aces have 10 points. The other cards, like 2,3,4,5, etc., have the value of the number they represent.

A single pure sequence is a must, along with other valid sets and sequences.

⮚ Winning the game

After arranging the cards in the form of sets and sequences, the player needs to make a show to declare himself as a winner. However, he cannot ask for a show anytime during the game and has to wait for his turn.

Online Andar Bahar Cash games in India

To play Andhar Bahar cash games online, only a deck of 52 cards is utilized. Let’s learn how to play the Andar Bahar cash game in India.

⮚ Objective

All you need is to pick which side, Andar or Bahar, if you believe it matches with the joker card. Then you must bet on which side you think will match the card that appears.

A first card is dealt that is the joker card (Ex: 9 of hearts)

Cards are dealt into Bahar and Andar sides, alternating between both sides

The game is over when the card is dealt of the same number as the joker (Ex:9 of diamonds)

⮚ Andar Bahar Terms

Andar: It translates to inside, and it is the side along the table top

Bahar: It translates to outside, and it is the side along the table bottom

Joker: It is the card that is dealt first, and the card player picks must match this one

Sidebets: These are bets that you can make that don’t involve the main betting.

⮚ Rules

The main game is played with a 52-card deck.

There is a 50/50 chance of winning the game, and the odds are the same for each side.

If the joker card suite is black, then the next card will be dealt with the Andar side, and if the red joker card suite appears, then it will be dealt with the Bahar side.

⮚ Winner

Once you pick a side to bet on, either Andar or Bahar, the dealer will deal the cards, and the game begins. If your card matches the joker card, you will win the bet.

Rummy vs. Andar Bahar- Which is a better cash game in India?

It is a difficult question to answer as both Rummy and Andar Bahar online has their advantages and disadvantages. Based on the game, here is what can be concluded,

Rummy needs a minimum of 2 players and a dealer, but Andar Bahar can be played with only one player and a dealer, making it one on one.

Rummy needs strategies in terms of discarding and melding, but Andar Bahar is straightforward and luck-based as you have to choose either the Andar or Bahar side.

Rummy is played all over the world, but Andar Bahar is mostly played in India, so Rummy is a universal game offered by most websites.

There are more variations in Rummy than in Andar Bahar.

The rewards offered in Rummy are much higher than in Andar Bahar as the former is tougher and more popular.

Overall, online rummy has a slight edge over Andar Bahar in terms of fun and rewards and hence wins the battle of the best real cash earning games in India.