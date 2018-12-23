Spread the love











Samsung Galaxy A10 to be their first telephone with UD fingerprint reader

Samsung Galaxy A10 coming soon, will this phone integrated with new feature Under Display Fingerprint Reader? For those who plan to buy new phone, may have a look on this new interesting feature!

According to leak rumors, seem like Samsung Galaxy plan to introduce a new feature which is Under Display Fingerprint reader [UD Fingerprint Reader]. Although this feature seem like involving great risk but it may also will bring a lot of fortune to the company.

As per Chinese leakster, the Samsung company is working on an upper-mid-range Galaxy A10 handphone. Although the tweet doesn’t uncover anything other things else. This is not the first time we hear about this.

Galaxy A10,UDFS. — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) December 21, 2018

A similar account on Twitter revealed that Samsung is taking a shot at a Galaxy A model controlled by a Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Galaxy A10 appears the ideal fit for the FP peruser and the flagship SoC given that the Galaxy A8s, for instance, is shaking a Snapdragon 710.

We trust that more proof will heap up soon on the grounds that now we are simply hypothesizing and speculating.

If you do not understand what is Under Display Fingerprint [UD Fingerprint reader] and how it work. The video below going to explain to you!

News A10,Samsung Galaxy A10,UD fingerprint,under display fingerprint












