Samsung rolling out Android 12 beta to S21 users

Taking a step forward among the rest, Samsung took to the media to announce that it will be rolling out a public beta of Android 12 for Galaxy S21 devices, which is only a few weeks ahead of when the final OS is set to be unveiled officially for the first time on Pixel smartphones. Samsung is aiming to distribute these betas out to their users earlier every year, though it was only by a week or two when compared to 2020.

The registration for the beta program has been scheduled to start on September 14th, the exact day the iPhone 13 was revealed to the public. But to try it out, users will need to register in the Samsung Members app, and the number of open slots could be limited. For now, it is only available in the United States.

The beta was designed for Samsung’s One UI 4, its own version of Android. A major distinction is how the Android 12 looks. For Pixel phones, the buttons are big and the colours change dynamically depending on your wallpaper, this style was described as “Material You” by Google.

On a Galaxy S21 phone, we have no idea how much of Google’s design language will be using. One UI already got its hands full of many theming options, and there is a whole library of them on Samsung’s store.

Samsung dropped an update of what's new in One UI 4 named it "theme options." Here is what Samsung's official list entails: "A wealth of theme options let you adjust the look and functionality of your device, giving you tools to configure your home screen, icons, notifications, wallpapers and much more.

“Redesigned, upgraded widgets offer deep customization — from visibility to appearance.

“You also get convenient access to a more robust and diverse array of emojis all in one place.”

Samsung will also be adopting the Android 12’s visual indicators for when the camera and microphone are being used. There will be toggles for turning the sensors off.

New widgets will also be introduced, as most of them in most versions have started to feel a little bit behind the times. The Samsung’s widget spots a clean look with big rounded corners.

Samsung has been taking the coherent aesthetic direction in the last few years, and it can be seen to be using more white space and larger fonts than Google’s recent adoptive designs. From this, we can see that Samsung is adopting the big rounded corners for notifications.

We still don’t know how Samsung will adopt the new locations for the many Android system functions on their UI, but we will be finding out soon enough.