Beware of Scam Email from Apple.com and GooglePlay

I had receive many scam email previously, mention that I was purchased an android app from Google play and also purchased app from IOS App Store. Please beware of scam email that from Apple, Googleplay, Bank and so on.

Usually my previous scam email seems pretty fake as the incoming email name is not from Official Website.

Today I receive an email which is looks like from official website. As the incoming email they had mask it with official website, many people will easily get fooled by them. I’m going to teach you how to avoid the scam email.

Why Scam Email?

This is because they wanted to steal your Google play login or Apple App Store login credentials. Once they have your login, they are able to purchase any product by using your account, even they are able to steal your credit card information.

How the Scam Email Look Like?

Usually they put their name as official email address, such as they name it as “support@apple.com” which is same as email address as official website. If you overlook, you are going to be scammed by them.

The email mention that I purchased a Apple Music Membership which cost me $109.99 [which minus from my credit card]

If anyone that receive this email and do not purchase the “Apple Music Membership” before, sure will feel a bit of curious and nervous. The you are going to click on the link.

“If you did not authorize this purchase, please visit iTune Payment Cancellation Form”

After you access the link provided in the “receipt”, it you directed you to a “official” page to ask for login to cancel your order.

In order to know this is the fake official website, please take a look on the website address [domain].

**This scam email, they are unable to fake the website domain [website address] . Therefore, everytime you login into any website please recheck your website domain before key in any login credential.

Please Share This Post to your Family and Friends!

Say NO to SCAM EMAIL!!

