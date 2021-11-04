Secrets to Revamping Your Off-Page SEO Techniques to Get a Free Backlink

Off-page SEO is a very powerful B2B search engine optimization (SEO) tactic that plays a significant role in pushing websites to rank up on Google. It is not enough to just pepper your website with the correct keywords and content, you also need to go beyond to stir the curiosity of the market.

What Is Off-Page Seo?

Off-page SEO is the umbrella term that refers to the indirect SEO related actions aimed at boosting the site without directly working on your website and its collateral. The most popular off-page SEO concept is acquiring links, but it actually involves several more techniques that can be used to boost your website. The efforts you exert in off-page SEO can last for years as you increase the site’s domain rating in search engines. Some industry experts also contend that external optimization is of greater importance compared to internal or on-page SEO, although it is recommended to give attention to both.

Why Off-Page Seo Matters

There are over 200 factors that Google uses to rank websites. Content is an important part of your campaign but it is not enough to pull your rank up in the search engines ranking game. You have to tell and show Google that other websites have high regards for your site so that it will also increase its regard for you as a resource for users. This is the reason why getting links from credible websites is urgently needed.

Off-page SEO is important as it provides Google and other search engines with better points of comparison with other pages. Optimizing your brand to create a positive and trustworthy reputation is a dependable way to rank up and establish your reliability as a brand and information source.

One of the essential off-page SEO techniques is collecting a significant number of backlinks. As a dental practitioner with a site running, you can gather these links that are created by other dentist’s Ottawa websites, whether as inbound, incoming, or one-way links. The sites with a high number of backlinks get higher SERP rankings. To help you with link building, here are secrets to revamp your off-page techniques:

Engage with websites that have high quality contents, credibility, and great influence. There are a lot of websites that will be more than willing to link with you but the question is, are you after quality or quantity? SEO experts will always work on getting good links—those that are deemed difficult to have. Why? Good backlinks are from pages that are relevant to your page topic. These too are highly regarded by search engines making them very selective of the sites they get involved with, otherwise it will affect their rankings.

Make sure that linking websites are relevant to your brand. If you are looking to promote your pediatric dentistry Burlington clinic, you should engage with websites that also talk about oral health. Getting a link for a catering service for your dental website will be considered as a major red flag by search engines.

Diversify your backlink profile. Is Google looking at the quantity or quality of links? The answer is both. But while you have good quality links, you also need to diversify them. Getting links from a single site will not impress the search engines as much as getting a few links from different websites.

Avoid spun contents. Google has sophisticated operators that can search for small sentences for spun contents. The search engine is known to penalize websites with spun and poorly-written contents.

Make your link intent clear. Linking intent is a special type of search intent specifically for “informational” researchers who are looking for content that they can link their own articles to. These researchers include students who are writing their papers for class and are in need of reference materials, journalists that need data to support their articles, or content marketers who want to support their contents with information from reliable sources. They want to make sure that their information is correct and you can link to their articles once they are published. It is a win-win situation.

Use anchor texts wisely. Anchor texts are the clickable words used for linking one web page to another. You can use this when linking to other sources online to establish authority. However, you only have to keep anchor texts at a minimum because Google’s recent algorithm updates pay close attention to anchor texts and the keywords within them.

Use deep links to rank. Your homepage links are good for building sitewide domain authority but you can be outranked by competitors that use direct target pages. You need to exert efforts on deep linking so you will improve your ranking. Deep linking is a strategy where hyperlinks are linked to a particular web page that has a specific content rather than a home or about page. This is an effort to increase the number of subscribers or to showcase the content of the said link to visitors.

Take blog commenting with a grain of salt. Are you allowing blog comments on your site? Most blog comments should automatically be nofollow so that they will not pass page-rank. Most blog comments also look spammy so it will be a good choice to just avoid them.

Paid links are not worth it. Aside from the monetary loss, you are also likely to get flagged by Google.

Use guest posting to your advantage. Is there an industry influencer site that you are dying to get a link from? The best way to do that is by getting published on their site. Guest posting is a powerful off-page SEO technique that gets you on this credible site’s page and uses this to also earn leverage for your reputation. Bring to the table your most valuable article to earn the nod of the said site. Presenting quality content will push publishers to get your work featured.

Earning backlinks involves a lot of calculated steps. You have to learn how to execute the techniques properly to make your off-page SEO efforts work. However, if done right, your efforts will be paid off with quality links that will endear your site to search engines.