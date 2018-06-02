Spread the love











Set Caller Screen into Video

Now you can set caller screen into video screen. You can place any video and song MV. You assign specific contact number with specific video. When there is any incoming call from that phone number, you able to see the specific video shown up as according to your setting. You can shot a video of your friend and set the video as the caller video screen. When your friend call you, your phone screen will shown his video and his voice as well.

*This Android app do not come with any sample video, so you need to download from internet and set it as caller screen video.

You can use this app Tubemate to download video from youtube and set it as caller screen video. TubeMate is one of the best android app to download youtube video into your android phone. You can download youtube video and save in locally into your android phone, then you can watch them later without using you internet data connection. This app is easy to use. You can save your video into different video resolution and video quality. There are few option to save such as 1920×1080, 1280×720, 640×360, 176×144, and son on. You are able to save into different kind of format : MP4, MP3, WEBM, OGG, etc.

Downloaded video by default iy will be save into your phone, but you can also save in into your android phone SD card. This app is user friendly, allow you download a video in few seconds. Full Screen Video Caller ID App features :



– Assign video as a incoming caller id

– You can assign a default video for all contact and you can choose video separately for a particular contact too.

– The Video Caller id is a Full screen caller id.

– You can adjust the ringtone sound and video sound from within the app itself. You can keep both the sound or mute any.

– Totally free, that’s why the app serve ads.

– HD quality of video.

Visit Google Play Store to download

