Slot Magic Casino Bonus 2021 Review

Introduction

Slots Magic, formerly known as Jackpot Party, aims at being the best online gaming space in the world.

It was rebranded by its owners, SK Processing Ltd, to give its ardent players a more astonishing gaming experience.

It has achieved this with varieties of services such as support for a good number of currencies, provision of widely acclaimed slots by several popular software providers, unlimited withdrawal options. However, chief among the features responsible for its surge in popularity is the Slot Magic’s casino bonuses. For more details about the bonuses, click https://casinobonustips.com/reviews/slots-magic-casino-review/. Unless you check it out yourself, words cannot adequately explain the feelings you will get from lapping up the enjoyment of Slot magic Casino bonus such as:

Welcome Package

Afresh, all new customers are treated by SlotsMagic to an unbeatable 10 free spins just by registering with no deposit required.

The welcome package doesn’t end there; as new players, you stand a chance to win:

100% deposit up to €150 and 50 free spins

50% deposit up to €125 and 50 free spins, and

50% deposit up to €125 and 100 free spins

The awesomeness of SlotsMagic’s Welcome Package would be better understood by the fact that the wagering requirement on the playable cash is as low as 25x. What’s more, the 210 Free Spins bonuses awarded to players are wager-free. Meaning what you win with it is yours to take, and when you win, Slot magic Casino will disburse cash to you instantly.

VIP Package

SlotsMagic is a VIP haven that constantly rewards players’ loyalty. This is meant for regular players. Slot Magic begins to embellish your experience with loyalty points from the get-go you play on the site. The frequency of your play determines the volume of your points which determines your VIP status. The sparks of being a VIP are not only in its reward, which includes VIP lounge, VIP levels, and VIP Executive levels, but also the enticement of the rewards such as free Slots magic bonuses, invitation to exclusive events, constant huge bonuses.

Reload Bonus

Loyalty does not cease to be appreciated at Slot Magic as the casino offers unlucky customers a certain percentage of their deposit under the reload bonus weekly.

Slot Magic Casino Tournaments

Slot Magic Casino provides the tournament daily to shake things up and let players get more rewarding action for smaller investments.

In the tournament, you get to compete against other players for the chance to win one of the jackpots among other prizes and to enjoy offers such as buy-in opportunities.

The more you win in these tournaments, the more you advance on the leaderboard, and the likely you are to share in the top prize, which also comprises deposit bonuses, no deposit bonus, and free spins.

Conclusion

Slots Magic Casino has in recent times being gamer’s favourite and an excellent world to play games. The reason for this transcends the language liberal outlook and 24/7 customer care, but the many bonuses that it has to offer. So if you are a player in need of a gaming world that makes your experience worthwhile with highly rewarding promo packages, Slot Magic Casino is the go-to.

