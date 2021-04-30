Smart TV Buying Process: Explained Briefly

TV is indispensable in our everyday life; they alleviate our dull and mundane life with mesmerizing picture quality and a great sound system. Shopping for TV isn’t all plain-sailing; you come across acronyms and jargon that may confuse you when buying.

In this comprehensive guide, we share all things important to know before buying the best TV under 200. Since the market is inundated with a variety of television sets, and if you are having a difficult time picking one for your living room — here are a few things that you may like to consider.

Resolution Type

Smart TVs come in different resolution types — 720p, 1080p and 2160p. The higher the number of pixels, the crisper the display of the TV. However, screen size also plays a part here; the more pixels on a larger screen, the picture might not look that sharper. Ultra HD TVs come with four times more pixels than Full-HD screens.

Moreover, there are televisions with 8K resolution, which will require you to up your budget limit a bit high. 8K TVs are expensive and less likely to fit your bill; hence it is better to wait to explore this market. As the resolution number increases, you will have the pleasure of viewing more lifelike content.

The 4K TVs come with a high dynamic range (HDR), enhancing the range of color and contrast to the pictures. 4K TVs have innumerable benefits over other types; they exude vibrant and natural images. However, if budget isn’t an issue, always go for the 4K television sets.

Screen Types

LED and OLEDs are the most common terminologies that lure you into buying the best TV under $200. Each of these are different screen types that come with different characteristics. LED or light-emitting diodes are the household names in the television industry, as they are cheaper and more natural-looking even in dark scenes.

Whereas the OLED screens are expensive and may require you to break the bank. Since the OLED screens have each pixel working individually to brighten up your dim screens, they bring great contrast and wide-viewing angles for blur-free picture quality.

Refresh Rates

Refresh rate is another important consideration to ponder upon. The refresh rate determines the number of times a screen refreshes the content per second. Denoted by Hertz or Hz, the standard rate recommended when buying a TV under 200 is 60Hz.

Anything above the 60 Hertz rate — 90Hz, 120Hz, 144 Hz, or even higher than this can provide smoother picture quality and eliminate the blurriness from the fast-moving objects appearing on the screen.

The refresh rate plays an indispensable role even as you look to play games on your TV screen. It is advised that you ignore the “effective refresh rate” label on TV sets as they sell at half the slated rate of the actual frame rate.

“Smart” Features

They are known to the world as “smart TVs” because they boast advanced features that many traditional TVs didn’t seem to offer. They come with high-end processors that feed you information from the internet straight onto your screens.

Furthermore, processors also come in handy in streaming content across different OTT platforms and make picture quality more mesmerizing and watchable. High-end processors also offer users to play casual games. A word of caution: Not all models are built to support PlayStation or Xbox games.

Smart TVs now feature voice assistant capabilities that allow you to change the settings or watch your favorite content by simply speaking to the device’s remote. Televisions now come inbuilt with Bluetooth technology, allowing you to connect your headphones and watch content by disconnecting from the outside world.

Apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube are the primary reasons why more and more people are buying smart TVs. The ideal TV set can enhance your entertainment experience by offering seamless connectivity to browser and streaming platforms.

Wrapping Up

Regardless of the kind of TV you pick at the end of the day, the process of buying is a cherishing one. You come across different sizes and displays that keep you enthralled during this purchasing journey. With local outlets offering you a first-hand experience buying a TV before making a whopping investment, ensure that you pay attention to every detail.